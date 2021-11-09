Kosovo vs Jordan prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly 2021

Before Kosovo's FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying fixture against Greece on Monday, they will warm up with a friendly game against Jordan at the Pristina City Stadium on Wednesday.

Jordan were eliminated from World Cup qualifiers in June but will be playing two games this month, including another away game at Belarus on Tuesday.

Kosovo are also out of contention for a spot in the World Cup finals so this game might end up being a formality for both sides.

Kosovo vs Jordan Head-to-Head

The two sides have never met each other in a competitive fixture and this will be the first friendly encounter between them.

Kosovo form guide (World Cup qualifiers): L-L-L-D-W

Jordan form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-L

Kosovo vs Jordan Team News

Kosovo

The hosts announced a 24-man squad for the upcoming friendlies earlier this month. Of the players called up to the national team, Elbasan Rashani has withdrawn because of an injury. Meanwhile, Lirim Kastrati and Bersant Celina were asked to be dropped from the group by their clubs and will play no part in this fixture.

Zymer Bytyqi is a doubt after picking up a muscle injury with his club on the weekend. He has been ruled out for this game but might return for the match against Greece based on a late fitness test.

Injured: Elbasan Rashani, Zymer Bytyqi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Lirim Kastrati, Bersant Celina

Jordan

The visiting side have announced a 28-man squad for the upcoming friendlies and at the moment, they have no injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kosovo vs Jordan Predicted XI

Kosovo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Arijanet Muric; Florent Hadergjonaj, Amir Rrahmani, Fidan Aliti, Mërgim Vojvoda; Valon Berisha, Florian Loshaj, Ibrahim Drešević, Toni Domgjoni; Vedat Muriqi, Milot Rashica

Jordan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Moataz Yaseen; Mohannad Khairullah, Anas Yaseen, Yaza A-Arab, Mohammad Al-Dmeiri; Baha' Abdel-Rahman, Ihsan Haddad, Yaseen al-Bakhit; Baha' Faisal, Odai Al-Saify, Hamza Al-Dardour

Kosovo vs Jordan Prediction

Kosovo have struggled in their recent games this year and have just two goals to their name in their last four outings. Jordan have scored seven goals in their last two games, though both of those were home games.

Both teams head into this friendly affair without any kind of pressure and a high-scoring draw is our prediction for this game.

Prediction: Kosovo 2-2 Jordan

Edited by Peter P