Koulibaly to join Bernabeu in the summer, Barcelona to rival Zidane for Marcos Paulo and more: Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup, 16th January 2020

AC Milan v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Real Madrid transfer news roundup. Fresh after their Supercopa success against Atletico Madrid, Los Blancos resume their fight for the La Liga title this weekend with manager Zinedine Zidane still hopeful of at least one marquee signing this month.

On that note, we look at the biggest transfer stories regarding Los Blancos making the headlines today.

Koulibaly tipped for a Bernabeu move this summer

SSC Napoli v Bologna FC - Serie A

Real Madrid are preparing a €75 million move for Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly after Manchester City have ended their interest in the Senegalese defender, reports El Desmarque.

Koulibaly is reportedly unsettled at his current club and is demanding a swift exit. Earlier in the week, Manchester United were credited with an interest in the 28-year-old defender as well.

However, Los Blancos are now convinced they have won the race to sign the former Genk player and are willing to offer €55 million + James Rodriguez in return to sweeten the deal. Napoli look set to miss out on Champions League football next season and will most likely cash-in on their star players this summer.

Barcelona and Real Madrid lock horns for Marcos Paulo

Sao Paulo v Fluminense - Brasileirao Series A 2019

The highly-rated Brazilian striker Marcos Paulo is a summer transfer target for both La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, reports Diario AS.

The 18-year-old striker is contracted with Flamengo until 2021 but the teengaer has refused to sign a new deal and is now keen to move to Europe.

According to reports, Jose Mari Bakero, the technical secretary of Barcelona's B team traveled to Brazil last year and tabled a €5million bid for the teenager which was instantly rejected.

Real Madrid are aware of Barcelona's interest in the striker and are now planning to sign another talented forward from Brazil.

Los Blancos have signed the likes of Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo Goes, and more recently Reinier Jesus which gives them an edge when it comes to beating their arch rivals for the signing of Marcos Paulo.

Paul Pogba's brother still hopeful a summer transfer

Manchester United v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

Real Madrid have won the race to sign Donny van de Beek from Ajax in a €55 million deal, reports Marca. The Dutch midfieder will join Zinedine Zidane's side next summer.

With Van De Beek's arrival and the sudden rise of Federico Valverde, many think Paul Pogba's long-awaited move to Santiago Bernabeu is now dead, however, Mathias Pogba does not think so.

Paul Pogba's elder brother was once again spotted giving an interview to El Chiringito TV this week where he seemed convinced that the Manchester United midfielder could still play for Real Madrid next summer. Mathias said:

“No, he can help him (Valverde), but he can’t compete with him. I don’t think so. Can the two play together? Yes.”

