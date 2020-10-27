Krasnodar vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Chelsea face a long trip for their UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday, as they face Krasnodar in Russia.

Frank Lampard's side are not in particularly good form, having won just one of their last five games in all competitions.

Since returning from the most recent international break, Chelsea have drawn all three games that they have played. They followed up a capitulation in a 3-3 home draw against Southampton with goalless stalemates against Sevilla and Manchester United.

A trip to Russia next for the Blues. 👊 pic.twitter.com/cBIERGj8oy — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 26, 2020

Krasnodar made their Champions League group stage debut last week with a 1-1 draw against Rennes in France. All four teams in Group E are currently level with a solitary point each.

The Russian side, though, are struggling in the domestic league, finding themselves in 8th spot after 12 rounds of action.

Krasnodar vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

Krasnodar and Chelsea have never faced each other in a competitive match of any kind before.

Krasnodar form guide: L-D-W-L-W

Chelsea form guide: D-D-D-W-L

Krasnodar vs Chelsea Team News

The Russian club will once again miss the services of Viktor Claesson, who has a muscle injury.

Injuries: Viktor Claesson

Suspensions: None

After a tough start to the season in terms of player availability, Frank Lampard does now have a full squad to choose from. Hakim Ziyech might be in line for his first Chelsea start, with Lampard likely to revert to a back four for this game.

Frank Lampard: 'Hakim Ziyech is now looking like he is coming close to starting a game with his fitness.' — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 26, 2020

Injuries: None

Suspensions: None

Krasnodar vs Chelsea Predicted Lineups

Krasnodar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matvei Safonov; Cristian Ramirez, Kaio Pantaleao, A. Martynovich, Igor Smolnikov; Tonny Vilhena, Yury Gazinsky, Danill Utkin; Remy Cabella, Marcus Berg, Ari

Chelsea predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Edouard Mendy; Reece James, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell; Jorginho, N'Golo Kante; Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount; Timo Werner

Krasnodar vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea are definitely favourites to win this game, but Frank Lampard's side have never really done things the straightforward way this season.

Edouard Mendy is a huge addition in goal as Lampard looks to cut out individual errors at the back. The Senegalese made a massive contribution during the draw against Manchester United on Saturday evening.

Krasnodar themselves are not in the best form, so Chelsea will definitely fancy themselves to win this game. It is also an important three points for Chelsea to gain, so that they don't leave themselves with much to do in the latter half of the group stage.

Prediction: Krasnodar 0-2 Chelsea