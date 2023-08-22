KRC Genk vs Adana Demirspor Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24, 2023

KRC Genk and Adana Demirspor lock horns at the Cegeka Arena in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff round on Thursday (August 24).

Wouter Vrancken’s men were held to a goalless draw against Sporting Charleroi in the Jupiler League on Sunday. They have won only one of their last six games across competitions, losing three, in August.

Having crashed out of the Europa League qualifiers against Olympiacos, Genk will look to place one foot in the group stage of the Conference League and all but secure European football.

Meanwhile, Demirspor’s unbeaten streak in the Conference League qualifiers came to an end on Thursday with a 3-2 second-leg loss against Osijek. However, a 5-1 first-leg win was enough to see Patrick Kluivert’e men through to the qualifying playoffs round as they saw off Croatian side 7-4 on aggregate.

Demirspor head into the clash without a win in two games, including a 1-1 draw against Ankaragucu on Monday.

KRC Genk vs Adana Demirspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Adana have lost once in six games across competitions, winning thrice, this season.

Genk are without a win in four home games this season, losing twice.

Adana have lost once in seven away games since April, picking up four wins.

KRC Genk vs Adana Demirspor Prediction

While Genk’s home advantage makes them slight favourites, Adana are in solid form and should give the hosts a run for their money. Genk have managed just one win in six games and could struggle against the Turkish outfit.

Prediction: Genk 1-1 Demirspor

KRC Genk vs Adana Demirspor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in Adana's last nine games.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in six of Genk’s last seven outings.)