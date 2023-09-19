KRC Genk vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21st 2023

KRC Genk and Fiorentina get their 2023-24 UEFA Europa Conference League campaign underway when they square off at Cegeka Arena on Thursday.

Both sides have been drawn in Group F, alongside Hungarian champions Ferencvaros and Serbian outfit FK Cukaricki.

Genk returned to winning ways in the Belgian Jupiler League as they edged out Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 at the Stade Joseph Marien last Saturday.

Prior to that, Wouter Vrancken’s side were involved in a share of the spoils in two back-to-back league matches, playing out consecutive draws against Sporting Charleroi and Anderlecht.

Genk now turn their attention to the Conference League, where they are making their first-ever appearance after scraping through the qualifying playoff courtesy of a penalty-shootout victory over Adana Demirspor in August.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina turned in a superb show of fighting spirit at the weekend as they came from behind to claim a pulsating 3-2 victory over Atalanta in Serie A.

This followed a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Inter Milan on September 3 which saw their run of two consecutive games without defeat come to an end.

Fiorentina booked their spot in the 2022-23 Conference League back in August when they picked up a 2-1 aggregate victory over Rapid Wien in the playoffs.

KRC Genk vs Fiorentina Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between KRC Genk and Fiorentina, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Genk are on a seven-match unbeaten run, picking up three wins and four draws since a 1-0 loss against Olympiacos on August 10.

Fiorentina have lost three of their last four away matches across all competitions, with a 4-1 victory at Genoa on August 19 being the exception.

Vrancken’s men have managed just one win in their last six home matches since the start of the new season while losing twice and claiming three draws in that time.

KRC Genk vs Fiorentina Prediction

Genk and Fiorentina head into Thursday’s clash off the back of morale-boosting league wins and will be looking to pick up where they dropped off.

While the Italians are the stronger side on paper, their form on the road is currently nothing to write home about and we predict Genk will hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: KRC Genk 1-1 Fiorentina

KRC Genk vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Less 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of Genk’s last nine matches).

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in seven of the hosts’ last eight outings)