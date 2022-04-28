KRC Genk vs Mechelen prediction, preview, team news and more | Belgian Jupiler League 2021-22

The Belgian Jupiler League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as KRC Genk play host to Mechelen at the Cristal Arena on Friday.

The visitors will be looking to get one over the Blauw-Wit, having failed to win any of the last five meetings between the sides since 2019.

KRC Genk made it three wins from three last Sunday when they edged out KAA Gent 1-0 away from home.

Prior to that, they beat Eupen 5-0 on April 3 before claiming a 2-0 victory over 10-man RFC Seraing seven days later.

Genk are currently third in the Conference League playoff group table, level on 29 points with Friday’s visitors and two points off first-placed Genk.

Similarly, Mechelen kicked off their hunt for a Conference League qualification spot on a winning note as they saw off Sporting Charleroi 1-0 last Saturday.

This followed a 2-0 loss to Club Brugge on April 10 which saw their six-game unbeaten run come to an end.

While they will look to keep the juggernaut rolling, they face a Gent side who they have failed to beat in their last five attempts, losing three and claiming two draws since a 3-1 victory back in 2019.

KRC Genk vs Mechelen Head-To-Head

Gent have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 22 wins from the last 41 encounters between the sides. Mechelen have picked up nine wins in that time, while 10 games have ended all square.

KRC Genk Form Guide: W-W-W-L-L

Mechelen Form Guide: W-L-W-D-D

KRC Genk vs Mechelen Team News

KRC Genk remain without the services of Carlos Cuesta, who has been ruled out through injury.

Injured: Carlos Cuesta

Suspended: None

Mechelen

Alec Van Hoorenbeeck, Dries Wouters, Dylan Dassy and Niklo Dailly have all been sidelined through injuries and will sit out Friday’s game.

Injured: Alec Van Hoorenbeeck, Dries Wouters, Dylan Dassy, Niklo Dailly

Suspended: None

KRC Genk vs Mechelen Predicted XI

Genk (4-3-3): Maarten Vandevoordt; Ángelo Preciado, Mark McKenzie, Jhon Lucumi, Gerardo Arteaga; Luca Oyen, Aziz Mohammed, Patrik Hrošovský; Kristian Thorstvedt, Paul Onuachu, András Németh

Mechelen (4-2-3-1): Gaetan Coucke; Sandy Walsh, Thibault Peyre, Rick Van Drongelen, Iebe Swers; Rob Schoofs, Samuel Oum Gouet; Nikola Storm, Kerim Mrabti, Geoffrey Hairemans; Hugo Cuypers

KRC Genk vs Mechelen Prediction

Looking at past results between the sides, Genk head into the game as clear favorites to come away with the desired result. While we expect the visitors to put up a valiant fight, we are tipping Genk to grind out a slender victory.

Prediction: KRC Genk 2-1 Mechelen

