KRC Genk vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17, 2023

KRC Genk host Olympiacos at the Cegeka Arena in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round on Thursday (August 17).

Following a 1-0 loss in last week’s first leg in Greece, Genk returned to winning ways on Sunday, beating Cercle Brugge 1-0 in the Belgian Jupiler League.

Wouter Vrancken’s men had lost three successive games across competitions, a run that saw them crash out of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers courtesy of a shootout defeat to FC Servette.

Genk will hope that the win can serve as a springboard as they look to overturn their 1-0 first-leg loss against Olympiacos.

Experienced forward Kostas Fortounis grabbed the headlines in the first leg, as he scored inside the opening minute to hand Olympiacos a slender win.

That followed a solid pre-season, where Diego Martinez’s side went unbeaten in five friendlies, claiming two draws and two wins, including a 3-1 victory over Scottish powerhouse Rangers.

Olympiacos have won their last three competitive games.

KRC Genk vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides, with Genk claiming a 4-0 friendly win in their first encounter in July 2018.

Olympiacos returned the favour when the sides met last week at the Karaiskakis Stadium.

Genk are winless in three of their last four games across competitions, losing twice since the start of August.

Olympiacos have won all but one of their last five competitive games, with a goalless draw against AEK Athens on May 3 being the exception.

Genk are without a win in four competitive games, losing once since a 3-1 win over Club Brugge in April.

KRC Genk vs Olympiacos Prediction

Buoyed by Sunday’s win, Genk will head into the midweek clash with renewed confidence as they look to turn the tie on its head. However, needing only a draw to progress to the next round, Olympiacos should put up a defensive block and force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Genk 1-1 Olympiacos

KRC Genk vs Olympiacos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of Olympiacos’ last five games.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in Genk’s last five outings.)