KRC Genk vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of qualifiers this week as KRC Genk take on Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

KRC Genk have had their problems in the Belgian Pro League and have a point to prove in this match. The Belgian outfit suffered a shock 4-3 defeat against Oostende last week and will want to bounce back in this match.

Shakhtar Donetsk were also beaten by Dynamo Kyiv in their league campaign last season and have a few problems to solve this year. The Ukrainian giants eased past Lviv in their previous game and will be confident going into this fixture.

🚨 #GIVEAWAY! Do you want to attend the #ShakhtarGenk UCL clash in Kyiv 🔥



❗ Participate in our contest then: https://t.co/RYzJTIPu1q.#Shakhtar pic.twitter.com/4iFPfeSJUo — FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) August 1, 2021

KRC Genk vs Shakhtar Donetsk Head-to-Head

Shakhtar Donetsk have never played an official fixture against KRC Genk and will be intent on making their mark in this fixture. The Ukrainian giants have done well in Europe in the past and have a point to prove this week.

KRC Genk, on the other hand, have faced a few problems recently and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this match. The Belgian side has experience against big teams but will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

KRC Genk form guide: L-L-D-W-L

Midtjylland form guide: W-W-D-W-L

KRC Genk vs Shakhtar Donetsk Team News

KRC Genk need to win this game

KRC Genk

KRC Genk have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will need their best players to step up in this match. Kristian Thorstvedt has recovered from his knee injury and will likely be included in the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shakhtar Donetsk have a strong squad

Shakhtar Donetsk

With Serhiy Kryvtsov still recovering from his injury, Marlon and Mykola Matvienko are likely to take their places in Shakhtar Donetsk's defence. Roberto De Zerbi has several options at his disposal and will name a strong team this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Serhiy Kryvtsov

Suspended: None

KRC Genk vs Shakhtar Donetsk Predicted XI

KRC Genk Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maarten Vandevoort; Angelo Preciado, Mujaid Sadick, Mark McKenzie, Gerardo Arteaga; Bryan Heynen, Patrik Hrsovosky; Junya Ito, Mike Tresor, Theo Bongonda; Paul Onuachu

Shakhtar Donetsk Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anatoliy Trubin; Dodo, Marlon, Mykola Matvienko, Viktor Kornienko; Maycon, Taras Stepanenko; Tete, Alan Patrick, Manor Solomon; Lassina Traore

KRC Genk vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction

Shakhtar Donetsk caused some of Europe's biggest clubs a fair share of problems last year and will be intent on going a step further this season. The Ukrainians can be lethal on their day and will look to turn on the style this week.

KRC Genk have won only one of their last four games and have plenty of work to do for this match. Shakhtar Donetsk are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: KRC Genk 1-3 Shakhtar Donetsk

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi