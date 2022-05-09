KRC Genk vs Sporting Charleroi prediction, preview, team news and more | Belgian Jupiler League 2021-22

The Belgian Jupiler League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as KRC Genk and Sporting Charleroi square off at the Cegeka Arena on Tuesday.

The Blauw-Wit have won each of their last five home games against the visitors and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

In the first of two successive meetings, Genk and Sporting Charleroi played out a thrilling 2-2 draw when the sides squared off last Friday.

Prior to that, Genk were on a four-game winning streak, scoring 12 goals and keeping three clean sheets in that time.

KRC Genk are currently second in the Europa League qualification round table, three points off first-placed Gent.

Meanwhile, last Friday’s draw meant that Sporting Charleroi have now failed to win any of their most recent three outings.

Prior to that, they were on a two-game losing streak, suffering defeats against Mechelen and KAA Gent respectively.

Sporting Charleroi are currently fourth in the Europa League qualification round standings, one point off third-placed Mechelen.

KRC Genk vs Sporting Charleroi Head-To-Head

Genk boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 25 wins from the last 47 meetings between the sides. Sporting Charleroi have picked up 17 wins in that time, while 10 games have ended all square.

KRC Genk Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

Sporting Charleroi Form Guide: D-L-L-W-L

KRC Genk vs Sporting Charleroi Team News

KRC Genk

The hosts head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Sporting Charleroi

Anthony Descotte, Mehdi Boukamir, Fabio Ferraro, Jules Van Cleemput and Karim Zedadka are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Anthony Descotte, Mehdi Boukamir, Fabio Ferraro, Jules Van Cleemput, Karim Zedadka

Suspended: None

KRC Genk vs Sporting Charleroi Predicted XI

Genk Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maarten Vandevoordt; Angelo Preciado, Mark McKenzie, Jhon Lucumi, Simen Jukleroed; Bryan Heynen, Aziz Mohammed; Junya Ito, Luca Oyen, Theo Bongonda; Joseph Paintsil

Sporting Charleroi Predicted XI (3-5-2): Herve Koffi; Stefan Knezevic, Stelios Andreou, Loic Bessile; Ken Nkuba, Ali Gholizadeh, Adem Zorgane, Marco Ilaimaharitra, Joris Kayembe Ditu; Anass Zaroury, Vakoun Issouf Bayo

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

KRC Genk vs Sporting Charleroi Prediction

Genk will fancy their chances of returning to winning ways at home, where they have won seven of their last eight games. They take on an out-of-sorts Sporting Charleroi side and we predict they will take the positives from last Friday’s draw and come out victorious in this one.

Prediction: KRC Genk 2-0 Sporting Charleroi

Edited by Peter P