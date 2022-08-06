Kristiansund vs Molde FK prediction, preview, team news and more | Eliteserien 2022-23

Seeking to pick up an eighth consecutive victory across all competitions, Molde FK visit the Kristiansund Stadium to face Kristiansund on Sunday.

Christian Michelsen’s side head into the weekend winless in their last nine games on their home turf and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Kristiansund failed to pick up their second consecutive win of the Eliteserien campaign as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Tromsø IL on Wednesday.

This followed a 1-0 victory away to HamKam on July 30, which saw their 14-game winless run in the league come to an end.

Kristiansund are currently rooted to the bottom of the league standings after picking up just six points from 16 games so far.

Molde Fotballklubb @Molde_FK



Søndag 18.00 braker det løs på Kristiansund Stadion!



Vær kjapp med å sikre deg billett, for de går unna!

🎟 kristiansundbk.ticketco.events/no/nb/m/e/kris…

Bruk kode: mol22



Kjør derby! Det nærmer seg lokalderby! ⚔️Søndag 18.00 braker det løs på Kristiansund Stadion!Vær kjapp med å sikre deg billett, for de går unna!Bruk kode: mol22Kjør derby! Det nærmer seg lokalderby! ⚔️Søndag 18.00 braker det løs på Kristiansund Stadion! 🔥Vær kjapp med å sikre deg billett, for de går unna!🎟 kristiansundbk.ticketco.events/no/nb/m/e/kris…Bruk kode: mol22Kjør derby! 💙 https://t.co/2vzwhXmatd

In stark contrast, Molde continued their fine run of results last time out as they claimed a 3-0 win over Kisvarda FC in the first leg of their Conference League third-round clash.

They are now unbeaten in 19 straight games across all competitions, including seven wins in their last seven outings.

With 39 points from 17 games, Molde are currently first in the league standings with a three-point cushion over second-placed Lillestrom.

Kristiansund vs Molde FK Head-To-Head

With 14 wins from the last 28 meetings between the sides, Molde FK boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Kristiansund have picked up seven wins in that time, while seven games have ended all square.

Kristiansund Form Guide: D-W-L-D-L

Molde FK Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Kristiansund vs Molde FK Team News

Kristiansund

The hosts will be without Moses Mawa, who is currently recuperating from an Achilles tendon injury.

Injured: Moses Mawa

Suspended: None

Molde FK

Martin Ellingsen, Björn Sigurdarson and Kristoffer Haraldseid have all been sidelined through injuries and will sit out this weekend’s game.

Injured: Martin Ellingsen, Björn Sigurdarson, Kristoffer Haraldseid

Suspended: None

Kristiansund vs Molde FK Predicted XI

Kristiansund Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean McDermott; Snorre Strand Nilsen, Dan Peter Ulvestad, Andreas Hopmark, Christoffer Aasbak; Sander Kartum, Sebastian Jarl; Bendik Bye, Jesper Isaksen, Torgil Owre Gjertsen; Darri Willumsson

Molde FK Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jacob Karlstrøm; Benjamin Hansen, Eirik Haugan, Birk Risa; Martin Linnes, Markus André Kaasa, Sivert Mannsverk, Emil Breivik, Fjörtoft Lövik; Magnus Grødem, Datro Fofana

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Kristiansund vs Molde FK Prediction

Molde have been near-impenetrable in recent weeks and while we expect Kristiansund to put up a fight, we are backing the visitors to maintain their fine run of results and claim all three points.

Prediction: Kristiansund 1-3 Molde FK

Paul Merson has predicted all the GW 1 fixtures of the Premier League. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far