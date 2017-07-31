5 best midfielders in La Liga at the moment

We rank the 5 best midfielders in world football at the moment

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 31 Jul 2017, 14:07 IST

La Liga definitely has some amazing midfielders

La Liga is arguably the best league in world football at the moment. Premier League fans might argue this fact, the sheer talent and class on display in the Spanish League is mind-boggling. While the likes of Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar and Bale might grab all the attention, the midfielders in this League are the ones who actually run the matches with their clever passing and positioning skills.

Acting as a link between the attack and defence, midfielders are often the most important players in a side and there are some amazing midfielders currently plying their trade in La Liga. Predictably, this list is dominated by Real Madrid players.

Without much ado, let us take a look at the 5 best midfielders in La Liga at the moment:

#5 Casemiro

Casemiro is undoubtedly among the best defensive midfielders in world football at the moment

Arguably the most important player for Real Madrid's formation and tactics, Casemiro with his canny positioning, tackling and defensive skills has made the holding midfielder's role his own. In a team full of superstars, Casemiro's unglamorous role often goes unnoticed, but his importance to the team cannot be underestimated.

In fact, when Barcelona's Sergio Busquets was asked to name the best defensive midfielders in world football at the moment, he did not hesitate to include the Brazilian in the list.

"There are great midfielders in world football, and each one with their own style. No two players are the same," he told sc.qa during a visit to Qatar's Aspire Academy.

"In my position, I would mention Casemiro, who is doing very well, Bruno plays very well in Villarreal, Chelsea have played a great season with [N'Golo] Kante and [Nemanja] Matic."

The tenacious all action performances of Casemiron in midfield has been one of the main reasons for Real Madrid's stunning Champions League and La Liga double last season.

Oh, he can score some absolute worldies as well! Not a bad person to have in your team, eh?