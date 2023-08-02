KuPS vs Derry City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2023

KuPS will welcome Derry City to the Vare Arena for the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying tie on Thursday.

The visitors hold the advantage in the tie, having claimed a 2-1 comeback win in the first leg in Northern Ireland last week. Axel Vidjeskog put KuPS ahead from the spot on the stroke of halftime but second-half goals from William Patching and Cian Kavanagh helped the Red and White Army complete the comeback.

KuPS followed up their continental defeat with a routine 2-0 home win over KTP in the Finnish Veikkausliiga. Arttu Heinonen scored a brace to inspire the win.

The Canaries will turn their attention back to the continent, where Derry City stand in the way of progression to the third round of the qualifiers.

The Northern Irish outfit secured their spot at this stage with a 1-0 aggregate victory over HB Torshavn in the last round. A goalless away draw in the first leg was followed by a 1-0 home win. KuPS received a bye to this stage.

The winner of this tie will face either Basel or Tobol in the next round of the qualifiers.

KuPS vs Derry City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Derry City are winless in five away games in all competitions (three losses).

KuPS' last seven home games in all competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Neither Derry City nor KuPS have ever qualified for the group stage of a European club competition.

Six of KuPS' last seven home games, including the last five, have produced less than three goals.

KuPS vs Derry City Prediction

Derry City showed their grit to overturn a deficit and claim a win in the first leg. A draw in Finland will be enough to see them through to the next round. However, their poor away record could count against them.

KuPS had the perfect tonic to prepare for this game following their routine league win at this same ground last week. A repeat performance would see them book a date with either Basel or Tobol later this month.

We are backing the hosts to take the tie to extra time with a narrow win.

Prediction: KuPS 1-0 Derry City (KuPS to win after extra time).

KuPS vs Derry City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - KuPS to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals