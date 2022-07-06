KuPS vs Dila Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th July | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23

Finnish side KuPS will entertain Georgia's Dila in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League first round qualifying on Thursday.

The hosts missed out on the Veikkausliiga title last season by just one point to HJK. Not only did they miss out on the league title, but it also cost them a spot in the Champions League qualification spot. KuPS have a rich history in qualification for UEFA competitions but have never made the group stage. They made the playoffs round in the Conference League but were eliminated by Union Berlin 4-0 on aggregate.

Dila, meanwhile, are making an appearance in the qualifying of the UEFA Europa Conference League for the second year in a row. They suffered a 6-3 loss against Zilina in the first round last year.

Maximilian Wittek had more crosses than any other player during the 2021/22 Europa Conference League...





KuPS vs Dila Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams across competitions.

KuPS have been in incredible form this season, losing just once across competitions, with that loss coming in an away league game last month.

They have recorded six wins in seven home games this season, conceding five goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Dila are fourth in the Erovnuli Liga, scoring 24 goals and conceding 18 in 20 games.

They have just two wins on their travels this season and have a poor away record, scoring just seven goals in ten games.

KuPS scored five goals in each stage of qualifying last season till their elimination against Union Berlin.

Dila scored three goals in the first round of qualifiers last time around.

KuPS vs Dila Prediction

KuPS have been solid at home this season and also have a better record in the continental competitions, so a win for them here seems to be a pretty straightforward outcome in the first leg.

Kuopion Palloseura @KuPS1923 🖤 HUOMENNA ON EUROPELIPÄIVÄ!

























Prediction: KuPS 3-1 Dila.

KuPS vs Dila Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - KuPS.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: KuPS to score first - Yes.

Tip 4: KuPS to score in the second half - Yes.

