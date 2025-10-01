KuPS vs Drita Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd October 2025

KuPS host Drita at the Tammela Stadion on Thursday for their opening game of the 2025-26 UEFA Europa Conference League season. For the first time in 34 years, the Finnish side have qualified for a major European tournament.

They had reached the playoff round for the Europa League, where Danish side Midtjylland beat them 6-0 on aggregate. Despite the loss, KuPS earned a spot in this competition, ending a more than three-decade-long wait for European football.

The Canaries prepared for the clash with a stunning 4-0 demolition of Gnistan in the Veikkausliiga playoffs on Saturday. Doni Arifi and Mohamed Toure netted apiece in the first half before Petteri Pennanen and Piotr Parzyszek scored after the break to widen the scoreline.

Drita scripted history too by qualifying for Europe for the first time in their history. The Kosovan side overcame Differdange 3-1 on aggregate in the playoffs to earn a spot in the league phase of the Conference League tournament.

Following a 2-0 loss to Ballkani in the Kosovan top flight last Thursday, Drita picked themselves up with a 3-1 victory over Dukagjini last weekend for just their second win in the league from seven outings.

KuPS vs Drita Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official clash between KuPS and Drita.

Drita have lost four of their last six games away from home in Europe, failing to score in three of them.

KuPS saw their three-game winning run at home ended with a 2-0 loss to Midtjylland in the playoffs in August.

Both teams played a total of eight qualifying matches in Europe this season, winning four.

The Yellow-Black have won their last two games in all competitions, beating SJK (3-2) and Gnistan (4-0) in the domestic playoffs.

KuPS vs Drita Prediction

The Finnish side have seen better form lately, and have looked especially good on home turf in Europe (barring the Midtjylland defeat). Drita generally struggle away from home and moreover, lack experience in Europe as this is just their first official game at a tournament. The Kosovan side may still put up a stern fight, but it may not be enough to beat their hosts.

Prediction: KuPS 2-1 Drita

KuPS vs Drita Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: KuPS to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

