KuPS vs RFS Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14th 2025

KuPS play host to RFS at the Kuopio Football Stadium in the second leg of their Europa League third qualifying round clash on Wednesday. Having suffered a 2-1 defeat on home turf, Viktors Morozs’ RFS will travel to Kuopio looking to overturn their one-goal deficit and reach the playoff round.

KuPS continued their surge to the top of the Finnish Veikkausliiga table last Saturday, when they picked up a 2-0 victory over KTP at Arto Tolsa Areena.

This came after the vital 2-1 victory over Latvian outfit RFS in the first leg of the Europa League third qualifying round on August 6, courtesy of first-half goals from Jaakko Oksanen and Mohamed Toure.

After two games on their travels, KuPS now return home, where they have won their last five matches across all competitions, a run which has seen them surge into second place in the league table.

On the other hand, RFS bounced back from their Europa League qualifying defeat to KuPS, when they picked up a 4-1 victory over Super Nova in the Latvian top flight last Sunday.

With that result, Morozs’ men have won eight league games on the bounce, a run which has seen them move within three points of first-placed Riga.

Having crashed out of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers in the second round at the hands of Malmo, RFS find themselves on the cusp of an exit from the Europa League qualifying race. They will need to show their mettle at the Kuopio Football Stadium on Wednesday, if they are to overturn the deficit and progress to the playoffs.

KuPS vs RFS Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever encounter between KuPS and RFS, with their first meeting coming in last week’s first leg, when the Finnish outfit picked up a 2-1 victory.

KuPS are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 matches across all competitions, claiming eight wins and three draws since mid June.

RFS have won six of their most recent seven away matches in all competitions, with a 1-0 defeat against Malmo on July 30 being the exception.

KuPS are on a run of five back-to-back home wins across all competitions, scoring 15 goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 3-0 loss against Ilves on June 14.

KuPS vs RFS Prediction

KuPS head into Wednesday’s clash with a vital one-goal advantage in the bag and will be backing themselves to make it six straight wins on home turf. While we expect RFS to put up a fight, KuPS boasts the firepower needed to get the job done and we fancy them to come out on top once again.

Prediction: KuPS 3-1 RFS

KuPS vs RFS Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - KuPS to win

Tip 2: First to score - KuPS (The hosts have opened the scoring in five of their last six games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of the hosts’ last five outings)

