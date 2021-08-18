KuPS vs Union Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Conference League qualifiers 2021-22

Union Berlin will be looking to book their place in the maiden edition of the UEFA Conference League against Finland's KuPS as the sides meet at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

The Iron Ores secured their place in the playoff round after finishing seventh in the Bundesliga last season.

Qualifying for the tournament proper would mark their first participation in a major European competition since playing in the 2001 UEFA Cup.

KuPS, meanwhile, have been a regular presence in the qualifying stages of European competitions, but haven't qualified for the finals in any of them since the 1990-91 Cup Winners' Cup.

However, the Finnish outfit will be looking to break the jinx this year, having steamrolled their way past Noah, Vorskla Poltava and Astana to get to this stage.

KuPS vs Union Berlin Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the sides.

KuPS Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Union Berlin Form Guide (all competitions): W-D

KuPS vs Union Berlin Team News

KuPS

Head coach Simo Valakari made six changes to his lineup in the last game after the Astana victory, including three debutants.

All of them - Paulo Ricardo, Felipe Aspegren and Tim Vayrynen - impressed and might start against Berlin too.

Vayrynen even scored twice in the cup game, with both goals coming inside the opening 30 minutes of the match, a reflection of the threat he poses in front of goal.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Union Berlin

Urs Fischer must have been content with his side's performance despite securing only a draw against Bayer Leverkusen on their opening day in the Bundesliga.

The Iron Ores had only 33% of the possession and yet managed to muster eight shots in the match, including five on target.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

KuPS vs Union Berlin Predicted XI

KuPS (3-1-4-2): Johannes Kreidl; Nana Boateng, Paulo Ricardo, Taneli Hamalainen; Anton Popovitch; Felipe Aspegren, Urho Nissila, Jordan Sebban, Iiro Jarvinen; Tim Vayrynen, Rangel.

Union Berlin (5-3-2): Andreas Luthe; Christopher Trimmel, Marvin Friedrich, Robin Knoche, Timo Baumgartl, Niko Giebelmann; Genki Haraguchi, Rani Khedira, Marcus Ingvartsen; Taiwo Awoniyi, Max Kruse.

KuPS vs Union Berlin Prediction

The Canaries are on a good run of form at the moment and will enter the match with confidence.

However, the Iron Ores still have a better squad with more elite-level experience and should secure a win without any hassle.

Prediction: KuPS 0-2 Union Berlin

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Neymar's role in Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG, Chelsea's transfer plans and more

For all the latest football news and updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page on Facebook!

Edited by Peter P