KuPS vs Young Boys prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying 2022-23

KuPS host Young Boys at the Veritas Stadion in Turku, Finland on Thursday in the first leg of their 2022-23 Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

The Finnish side overcame Moldova's Milsami 6-3 on aggregate in the last round following a stunning victory away from home.

However, Simo Valakari's side were beaten 2-1 by Haka in the Veikkausliiga on Sunday, their second top-flight defeat of the season.

Young Boys beat Liepaja 4-0 on aggregate in the second qualifying round of the competition, but haven't won in either of their matches since.

Raphaël Wicky's side were beaten 2-0 by Thisted FC in a friendly followed by a 1-1 draw with arch-rivals Grasshoppers in the Swiss Super League on Sunday.

KuPS vs Young Boys Head-To-Head

This will be the first official encounter between the sides.

KuPS Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-D

Young Boys Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-W

KuPS vs Young Boys Team News

KuPS

Paulo Ricardo and Joona Veteli have both missed their European campaign so far with injuries, while also sitting out their league defeat last weekend.

Daniel Carrillo is the man to keep an eye on from the home team, with the Venezuelan finding his form lately and even scoring in their 2-1 defeat on Sunday.

Injured: Paulo Ricardo, Joona Veteli

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Young Boys

The Swiss outfit have their fair bit of injury concerns with four players currently out - Leandro Zbinden, Sandro Lauper, Quentin Maceiras and Filip Ugrinic.

Cameroon attacker Jean-Pierre Nsame, who struck his 100th goal for the club at the weekend, will lead the line for the visitors once more.

Injured: Leandro Zbinden, Sandro Lauper, Quentin Maceiras, Filip Ugrinic

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

KuPS vs Young Boys Predicted XI

KuPS (3-5-2): Johannes Kreidl; Diogo Tomas, Musah Nuhu, Tony Miettinen; Daniel Carrillo, Jaakko Oksanen, Clinton Antwi, Henry Uzochukwu, Gabriel Bispo; Santeri Haarala, Filip Valencic.

Young Boys (4-4-2): David von Ballmoos; Lewin Blum, Mohamed Ali Camara, Cédric Zesiger, Ulisses Garcia; Christian Fassnacht, Cheikh Niasse, Moumi Ngamaleu, Fabian Rieder; Cedric Itten, Jean-Pierre Nsame.

KuPS vs Young Boys Prediction

Young Boys have more experience in Europe and will be aiming to take home a healthy lead, but defeating KuPS on their home soil won't be easy.

The Finnish side have scored 13 goals in their last four home games, winning three, and their Swiss rivals can expect a tough game too. We are predicting a draw.

Prediction: KuPS 2-2 Young Boys

