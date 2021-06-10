Kuwait vs Jordan prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Kuwait will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup when they welcome Jordan to the Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium on Friday.

The hosts were beaten 3-0 by Australia last time out, while the visitors claimed a comfortable 3-0 victory over Nepal on Monday.

Kuwait failed to end their poor run of results last Thursday as they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Australia.

In a one-sided affair, Mathew Leckie, Jackson Irvine and Ajdin Hrustić were all on target to hand Australia their sixth straight group victory.

Kuwait have now failed to taste victory in their last seven games, falling to six defeats and picking up just one draw.

Their last victory came back in November 2019, when they claimed an impressive 3-0 win over Saudi Arabia in the Gulf Cup.

Kuwait are currently third in Group B of the Asian qualifiers for the World Cup, three points behind Friday’s visitors.

Jordan, meanwhile, made it four games without defeat on Monday when they claimed a 3-0 win over Nepal.

Baha Faisal was the star performer as he scored in either half to help Jordan extend their winning streak against Nepal to four games.

Vital Borkelmans' men have picked up 13 points from six games and are currently second in Group B, five points behind leaders Australia.

Jordan will aim to maintain this fine form when they meet Kuwait on Friday to secure a place in the next round of qualifiers.

Kuwait vs Jordan Head-To-Head

Kuwait have been the more dominant side in this fixture. They have picked up 10 wins from 24 meetings with Jordan. The visitors have claimed five victories, while the scores have ended level on nine different occasions.

Kuwait Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-L

Jordan Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-W

Kuwait vs Jordan Team News

Kuwait

Barring any late fitness issues, Kuwait have a clean bill of health and no suspension worries heading into this game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Jordan

Jordan have named a 30-man squad for their three qualifiers in June, including Al-Jazeera's trio of Ahmed Abdel-Sattar, Mohannad Khairullah and Yaseen al-Bakhit. There were no injuries or suspensions in the Jordan camp.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Kuwait vs Jordan Predicted XI

Kuwait Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sulaiman Abdulghafour; Abdulaziz Naji, Fahd Hummod Al-Rashidi, Fahed Al Hajri, Ali Atiq; Khaled Shaman, Rehda Abujabarah, Talal Al Fadhei; Faisal Ajab, Bader Al Mutawa, Shabaib Al-Khaldi

Jordan (4-3-3): Ahmed Abdel-Sattar; Mohannad Khairullah, Anas Yaseen, Yaza A-Arab, Mohammad Al-Dmeiri; Baha' Abdel-Rahman, Ihsan Haddad, Yaseen al-Bakhit; Baha' Faisal, Odai Al-Saify, Hamza Al-Dardour

Kuwait vs Jordan Prediction

Despite the difference in their current FIFA rankings, both nations head into this game equally matched on paper. However, Jordan heads into this encounter in better form and we predict they will claim a narrow win and heap more misery on the struggling hosts.

Prediction: Kuwait 1-2 Jordan

