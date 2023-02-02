KV Oostende vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2023

KV Oostende and Anderlecht square off at Diaz Arena as round 24 of the Belgian Jupiler League gets underway on Friday.

The visitors head into the weekend unbeaten in five consecutive matches against De Kustboys and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

KV Oostende stopped the rot last Saturday when they held on for a 2-2 draw against KV Kortrijk at the Guldensporen Stadion.

Prior to that, Dominik Thalhammer’s men were on a seven-game losing streak, including a 2-1 loss against Union Saint-Gilloise in the Belgian Cup on December 20.

With 18 points from 23 games, Oostende are currently 17th in the Jupiler League table, three points behind 15th-placed Eupen just outside the danger zone.

Elsewhere, Anderlecht were denied a second consecutive victory last time out as they played out a goalless draw with Royal Antwerp.

This followed a 1-0 victory over RFC Seraing on January 22 which saw their three-game winless run come to an end.

With 28 points from 23 matches, Anderlecht are currently 11th in the league table, five points off the Conference League playoff places.

KV Oostende vs Anderlecht Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 16 wins from the last 26 meetings between the sides, Anderlecht boast a significantly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Oostende have managed six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Anderlecht are unbeaten in their last five games against Oostende, claiming three wins and two draws since a 3-2 loss in December 2019.

Oostende are winless in nine straight games across all competitions, managing two draws and losing seven in that time.

Anderlecht are unbeaten in their last three away games, picking up two wins and one draw since December’s 1-0 cup defeat against KRC Genk.

KV Oostende vs Anderlecht Prediction

Having struggled to hit their stride in the new year, Anderlecht will head into the weekend in search of a morale-boosting result. Anderlecht have enjoyed the better of this fixture, and looking at Oostende’s current form, we are backing the visitors to claim the victory on Friday.

Prediction: KV Oostende 1-2 Anderlecht

KV Oostende vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Anderlecht

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their seven meetings since March 2019.

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in six of the last seven meetings between the teams)

