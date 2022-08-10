KV Oostende vs KAA Gent prediction, preview, team news and more | Belgian Jupiler League 2022–23

The Belgian Jupiler League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as KV Oostende play host to KAA Gent at the Diaz Arena on Friday.

Having won their last two outings, the home side head into the the weekend seeking to pick up a third consecutive league win for the first time since August 2021.

KV Oostende made it two wins from two last time out when they saw off Sporting Charleroi 3-1 away from home last weekend.

Prior to that, they kicked off their 2022-23 Jupiler League campaign with a 2-0 loss at Anderlecht on July 24 before picking up a 2-1 victory over Mechelen six days later.

However, Oostende head into the weekend on a run of just one win from their last four home games in all competitions, picking up two draws and losing once in that time.

Meanwhile, KAA Gent picked up their first league win of the season last time out when they edged out Westerlo 2-1 on home turf.

Prior to that, they picked up successive draws against Standard Liege and Sint-Truidense in their opening two games of the season.

Gent will hope their win over Westerlo can serve as a springboard for a fine run of form as they look to set the pace for the Europa League qualifying opener against Omonia Nicosia on August 18.

KV Oostende vs KAA Gent Head-To-Head

With 14 wins from the last 32 meetings between the sides, Gent boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Oostende have picked up nine wins in that time, while nine games have ended all square.

KV Oostende Form Guide: W-W-L-W-L

KAA Gent Form Guide: W-D-D-L-D

KV Oostende vs KAA Gent Team News

KV Oostende

Alessandro Albanese is suspended and will sit out Friday’s game. On the injury front, Oostende will be without Fanos Katelaris, Fraser Hornby, Andy Musayev, Marko Kvasina, Jordy Schelfhout, Brecht Capon and Maxime D'Arpino.

Injured: Fanos Katelaris, Fraser Hornby, Andy Musayev, Marko Kvasina, Jordy Schelfhout, Brecht Capon, Maxime D'Arpino

Suspended: Alessandro Albanese

KAA Gent

Laurent Depoitre, Núrio Fortuna, Julien de Sart, Elisha Owusu and Tarik Tissoudali are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Laurent Depoitre, Núrio Fortuna, Julien de Sart, Elisha Owusu, Tarik Tissoudali

Suspended: None

KV Oostende vs KAA Gent Predicted XI

KV Oostende Predicted XI (3-5-2): Guillaume Hubert; Osaze Urhoghide, Zech Medley, Anton Tanghe; Robbie D'Haese, Kenny Rocha Santos, Nick Bätzner, Alfons Amade, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto; David Atanga, Thierry Ambrose

KAA Gent Predicted XI (3-5-2): Davy Roef; Joseph Okumu, Ngadeu Ngadjui, Jordan Torunarigha; Matisse Samoise, Sulayman Marreh, Andrew Hjulsager, Sven Kums, Alessio Castro; Hugo Cuypers, Malick Fofana

KV Oostende vs KAA Gent Prediction

While Oostende will look to continue their fine run of results, they have struggled against the visitors in recent meetings, managing just one win from their last five encounters.

Looking at the gulf in quality and experience between the sides, we are tipping Gent to come away with all three points.

Prediction: KV Oostende 1-2 KAA Gent

