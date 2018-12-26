Kylian Mbappe beats Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi to an impressive record

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

What's the story?

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has surpassed five-time Ballon d'Or winners, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, to an impressive record - most number of goals by the age of 20.

In case you didn't know...

Mbappe came to the spotlight when he made his professional debut for French outfit Monaco in 2015, where he established himself as a regular goal-scorer for the club, even helping them to their first Ligue 1 title in 17 years, in the 2016/17 season.

The Frenchman rose further up the ranks when he moved to Paris Saint-Germain in a transfer that made him the most expensive teenager in football. Mbappe won the treble - Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and Coupe de la Ligue - with the side in his debut season.

Internationally, Mbappe played a pivotal role in his country's FIFA World Cup win in Russia over the summer, becoming the youngest French player to score in the competition.

The heart of the matter

Mbappe has already achieved so much at just 20 years of age. Besides winning individual awards like the Kopa trophy, the Frenchman has now surpassed the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to become the player with the most goals at the age of 20.

According to Fox Sports Asia, the PSG star sits comfortably at the top of the goal-scoring list with 73 goals, followed by Brazilian legend Ronaldo (59), former Liverpool star Michael Owen (51), Barcelona ace Lionel Messi, and Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo (21).

Kylian Mbappe's record as a teenager:



150 games

73 goals

41 assists

5 trophies



Excited for what else he has to offer in his 20's 👊🏾 #mmlove pic.twitter.com/u2gGBFOz7M — Mario Melchiot (@MarioMelchiot) December 21, 2018

What's next?

It isn't far-fetched to say that Mbappe is well on his way to becoming a legend in the game, provided the youngster continues his trail-blazing form.

Paris Saint-Germain sit comfortably at the top of the Ligue 1 table and are next scheduled to face Stade Pontivy in the French Cup on January 7.

