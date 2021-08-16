Kylian Mbappe takes decision on PSG future amid Real Madrid interest - Reports

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly set to inform PSG he wants to join Real Madrid. The Frenchman wants to leave the Ligue 1 side, and the Spanish capital is said to be his desired destination.

As per Josep Pedrerol on El Chiringuito (via The Real Champs), Kylian Mbappe has decided to leave PSG. The striker is not keen to stay at the club and will reject any new contract offers put on the table.

🗣️ Josep Pedrerol : "Le rêve de Mbappé est toujours d'aller au Real Madrid"#ElChiringuito pic.twitter.com/qviS8oeGsj — LigActu 🇪🇸 (@LigActu) August 15, 2021

Kylian Mbappe has a year left on his current contract, and the Frenchman is unwilling to extend his stay. He has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid this summer and is reportedly set to ask PSG to begin negotiations.

Josep Pedrerol claims Kylian Mbappe will be meeting with the PSG president this week. Nasser Al-Khelaifi openly challenged the striker to pen a new deal, claiming he had no excuses to leave.

🚨EXCLUSIVA de @jpedrerol 🚨



💣💣"MBAPPÉ quiere reunirse con AL-KHELAIFI para PEDIRLE que NEGOCIE con el REAL MADRID"💣💣 #ChiringuitoMbappé pic.twitter.com/bhdrV3sVcL — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 15, 2021

During the unveiling of Lionel Messi, Nasser Al-Khelaifi said:

"Mbappe? He is a PSG player. He has said publicly that he doesn't want to leave the team. We know his future, he has already said he doesn't want to leave the team and he will stay. He said he wanted a competitive team, and you can't have a more competitive team [than what we have here]. He has no reason to do anything other than stay. He is Parisian and has a winning mentality. He's one of our players."

Kylian Mbappe in PSG's future plans despite Real Madrid interest

Nasser Al-Khelaifi is adamant no club in the world has a better project than PSG. The Ligue club's president wants the best players, and that includes Kylian Mbappe.

Following the arrival of Lionel Messi, the PSG president said:

"We have great ambition in our project, and now this culminates with the arrival of the best player in the world. Hopefully Messi can win many trophies with his teammates, who are the best in the world. And one of the best coaches in the world, like [Mauricio] Pochettino."

Real Madrid are reportedly keen on signing Kylian Mbappe but are willing to wait. The Frenchman will become a free agent next summer as his contract in Paris expires.

