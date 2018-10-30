×
Kylian Mbappe is now the highest scoring player in Europe's top five leagues

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
327   //    30 Oct 2018, 12:14 IST

Kylian Mbappe is breaking records and is showing no signs of stopping.
Kylian Mbappe is breaking records and is showing no signs of stopping.

What's the story?

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe leads the European Golden Shoe race as he is now the highest goal-scoring player in Europe's top five leagues after his heroics in his side's 2-0 victory in Le Classique on Sunday.

In case you didn't know...

Paris Saint-Germain went head-to-head with rivals Marseille in a game that saw the Ligue 1 champions command a 2-0 victory.

The victory means that PSG have now matched Tottenham Hotspur's record from 1960-61 of eleven wins at the start of a European top-tier league season.

Despite starting without Thiago Silva, Kylian Mbappe, Adrian Rabiot and Edinson Cavani, a goal from substitute Mbappe and another from Julian Draxler was enough to help the French giants to the victory.

The heart of the matter

World Cup star Mbappe once again emerged as the super sub as the PSG forward came off the bench in Sunday's game against Marseille

Despite Edinson Cavani's injury, PSG boss Thomas Tuchel decided to bench the Frenchman during the clash. However, Mbappe was subbed in after an hour and almost immediately broke the deadlock.

In doing so, the 19-year-old became the first player in Europe's top five leagues to hit ten goals this season, thereby becoming the current top-scorer in all five leagues.

The feat leaves him as the front-runner in the race for the Golden Shoe this season.

The young striker has already bagged 12 goals in 10 games this season including two goals three games in the UEFA Champions League.

The Frenchman has been breaking multiple records lately, also becoming the youngest player in Ligue 1 in 45 years to score four times in a match very recently.

What's next?

Paris Saint-Germain currently sit at top of the Ligue 1 table with a lead of eight points, while Marseille remain in fifth place.

