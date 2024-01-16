Kylian Mbappe makes huge decision on PSG future amid ongoing Real Madrid transfer saga: Reports

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly made a huge decision on his future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) amidst his ongoing Real Madrid transfer saga. Ostensibly, the future of Mbappe does not lie in the French capital, and he is almost certainly leaving PSG, reports French journalist Abdellah Boulma.

Real Madrid have been chasing the 25-year-old French talisman for three years now, and still remain on standby watching Mbappe's next move. Mbappe has always ended up staying at the Parc des Princes with a newer, more lucrative deal affording him even more control over the club.

Apparently, PSG have also started preparing for any possible eventuality; that is, a future with or without Mbappe. They have already signed quality forwards like Randal Kolo Muani, Ousmane Dembele and Goncalo Ramos in the past year, and a combination of their talents could prove enough for PSG to fill Mbappe's boots.

Mbappe is undoubtedly one of the best forwards in world football. He took world football by storm at the 2018 World Cup, helping France win the title and also claiming the Young Player of the Tournament award. Ever since, he has just grown in stature, securing a big move to PSG and becoming a superstar. In 285 games for Paris, Mbappe has scored 238 goals and grabbed 102 assists.

At 25 years of age, this might be the perfect time for Mbappe to make his dream move to Real Madrid. If Los Blancos manage to add Mbappe's talents to a squad that already has some of the world's best players, they could re-invigorate their Galatico footballing dynasty.

Real Madrid's Florentino Perez and Carlo Ancelotti create history with Super Cup victory

Following Real Madrid's 4-1 victory in the Supercopa de Espana final against Barcelona, Florentino Perez and Carlo Ancelotti have cracked incredible titular milestones.

Perez has now presided over 33 trophies during his reign as Los Blancos' president. He has surpassed the man who lends his name to Real's stadium, Santiago Bernabeu, on 32.

Ancelotti, meanwhile, has matched Zinedine Zidane in having won 11 major trophies as Los Blancos manager. They are now tied as the second-most succesful managers in club history. Having recently signed a contract renewal till 2026, Ancelotti will be eyeing the top spot on the list, currently held by Miguel Munoz at 14.

Perez and Ancelotti are both undoubtedly Real Madrid legends, and they do not seem to be done as a duo yet. Real fans will be hoping that this lethal combination of manager and president stays at the club for years to come.