PSG News: Kylian Mbappe more valuable than Messi and Ronaldo, says Jose Mourinho

Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes that PSG striker Kylian Mbappe is the most valuable player in the world at the moment.

Despite only being 20 years old, Mbappe has already established himself as one of the most important players in PSG and France's squads.

The Frenchman helped PSG win the domestic treble last season and he also played a vital role in France's FIFA World Cup 2018 triumph in Russia. Mbappe was the part of FIFA FIFPro World XI: 2018 and was also awarded the Kopa Trophy for his exploits in 2018.

Mbappe has continued his remarkable form this year as well and is currently leading the race for the Ligue 1 Golden Shoe. He has scored 26 league goals thus far this season and assisted six for his teammates.

Speaking to beIN Sports (via Goal.com), Mourinho is of the opinion that Mbappe is more valuable than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

"For a player like Mbappe, when you speak about the future, you don't need to say what he's going to be like in five years' time, in 10 years' time.

"Just focus on now. He's absolutely incredible."

"I think going by his age and [and considering] the age of Cristiano, of Messi, [both] over 30, Neymar is 27... when you go to the market level and age is also a factor, I think he's the most valuable player in the world.

"In a hypothetical transfer, he's the most expensive player in football now.

Paris St. Germain are currently 20 points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table and are scheduled to play against Toulouse next.

Mbappe meanwhile is set to receive a lot of offers in the summer, despite his intentions to stay in France for the near future.

