Kylian Mbappe names the one other footballer who has impressed him as much as Pele 

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
425   //    11 Apr 2019, 17:46 IST

Kylian Mbappe is the first teenager since Pele in 1958 to score in a World Cup Final
Kylian Mbappe is the first teenager since Pele in 1958 to score in a World Cup Final

What's the story?

As reported by Marca, in a recent interview with French Football Magazine PSG and France International, Kylian Mbappe spoke about his admiration for the French Football Icon Zinedine Zidane.

In case you didn't know...

Kylian Mbappe has been a huge fan of Brazilian Icon Pele and has never shied away from expressing his admiration for the three-time World Cup winner. On many an occasion, the French striker has spoken about Pele as the player whom he looked up to.

The heart of the matter

Kylian Mbappe was speaking about the players who impressed him a lot in a recent interview with France Football.

"The only one who has impressed me as much as Pele is Zidane."

The French icon himself has spoken numerous times about the PSG striker and his wish to sign the 20-year-old. Zidane even looked to sign Mbappe during his first spell in charge of Real Madrid when he first burst onto the scene with AS Monaco in 2016 but was beaten to it by the French giants PSG.

Kylian Mbappe, who has been a target for Los Blancos for some time now, is rumoured to once again be subjected to a bid from the La Liga giants despite the huge price tag that is likely to be put on the 20-year old.

Kylian Mbappe has been on fire since joining the Paris club from AS Monaco with the French World Cup winner already scoring 54 goals in his 82 appearances. 

What's next?

Kylian Mbappe and PSG will have the chance to wrap up the French Ligue 1 with a win against second-placed Lille on Sunday after Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's staggering miss against Strasbourg delayed the Parisians' eventual crowning moment.

Varun Nair
ANALYST
