Kylian Mbappe news: 'I feel it's time to have more responsibility, maybe here, or maybe elsewhere' - PSG star drops exit hint

Kylian Mbappe hints his PSG exit

What's the story?

Kylian Mbappe dropped a PSG exit hint while giving his speech after receiving the Ligue 1 Player of the Year Award on Sunday.

In case you didn't know...

Kylian Mbappe joined Paris Saint-Germain on loan from AS Monaco in 2017, with an agreement in place to sign him on a permanent basis for £165 million in 2018.

The 20-year old has been brilliant for the Parisians since making the switch and has played 86 games in all competitions for PSG thus far, scoring 59 goals. Hehas helped the club to win two Ligue 1 titles, along with one Coupe de France and one Coupe de la Ligue.

This season, he played 28 games in the league so far, scoring 32 and assisting seven goals in the process. He was recently awarded the UNFP Ligue 1 Player of the Year accolade for his exploits and was also included in the UNFP Ligue 1 Team of the Year for the third successive year.

The heart of the matter

Kylian Mbappe fueled his PSG exit rumours while giving his speech after winning UNFP Ligue 1 Player of the Year accolade.

He said:

"This was the only title that I was missing. I am truly very happy. I want to dedicate it the president, I know that he was affected by a tragedy this year.

"I want to thank all of the people who put together this league. I succeeded in adapting in my first year, to change position this year.

"There were some disappointments, but that is part of football. This is a very important moment for me.

"I am arriving at the second turning point in my career. I have discovered an enormous amount of things here.

"It is maybe the moment to have more responsibilities, maybe at PSG, with pleasure, or elsewhere for a new project. In any case thanks everyone!"

The 20-year old stood by his comments when asked to clarify them after the ceremony.

"I said what I had to say. When you are in such an occasion you can send messages, I think I have sent mine.

"If I speak more it will be too much and that is not the message I wish to ."

What's next?

PSG will square up against Stade Reims at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in their final game of the Ligue 1 season on May 25.