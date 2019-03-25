×
Kylian Mbappe news: Jose Mourinho claims it is impossible to buy Paris Saint-Germain superstar

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
31   //    25 Mar 2019, 12:07 IST

Valencia v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Group H
Valencia v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Group H

What's the story?

Former Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has claimed that even the best clubs in the world will not be able to afford Kylian Mbappe.

In case you didn't know...

Mbappe joined PSG on loan before completing a permanent switch for a whopping €180 million. The French prodigy is the most expensive teenager ever and has lived up to the expectations of the Ligue 1 giants.

Mbappe has racked up a staggering 26 goals for PSG in the Ligue 1, only three behind Lionel Messi who leads the race for European Golden Shoe this season. As a result, PSG have one hand on the league title as they sit top of the Ligue 1 table with a huge 20-point gap over Lille.

More recently, the 20-year-old netted the fourth goal as France emerged victorious against Moldova in the Euro Qualifiers.

Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, is currently on sabbatical after he was sacked by Manchester United last December. Mourinho recently claimed that Mbappe is the most valuable player in the world right now, even more than Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The heart of the matter

Jose Mourinho believes that the young French forward is far too expensive for any side to even consider signing him and claimed that he would not even think of buying Mbappe if he was the manager of any club.

"I don't tell he is now the best player of the world. But in my opinion, he's the one with the most important market value today," Mourinho told Canal Plus as quoted by Goal.
"If I was manager in a club, I would not even think of Kylian Mbappe because he's unbuyable, inaccessible. If anyone wants to try buying him, good luck!"

What's next?

Mbappe is set to feature for France when they play against Iceland before he resumes his role with PSG in Ligue 1.

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
