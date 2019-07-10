Kylian Mbappe News: Leonardo cannot guarantee Frenchman will sign a contract extension

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

Paris Saint-Germain's sporting director, Leonardo, has said that he cannot promise anything regarding Kylian Mbappe's future. The Frenchstar is reportedly keen to move to Real Madrid in the near future and as such, he is speculated to not extend his stay in Paris.

In case you didn't know...

Kylian Mbappe joined PSG on loan from AS Monaco in 2017, with a deal in place to sign permanently for £166 million in 2018. The Frenchman has been brilliant for PSG since making the switch. Thus far, he has scored 46 goals in 56 Ligue 1 games.

He helped the Paris based club win two consecutive Ligue 1 titles, along with one Coupe de France and one Coupe de la Ligue.

However, the 20-year old has been linked with a move away from the French capital in recent months, with Real Madrid among the leading contenders to secure his services.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Le Parisien, PSG sporting director Leonardo discussed Kylian Mbappe's future.

When asked if it was a priority to get Mbappe to sign a contract extension, he said,

"It is not a question to know whether or not that is a priority."

"Mbappé is here, he is very important for the club, there is no debating that."

"At the start of pre-season, Monday, he arrived with a superb attitude, a smile. As ever."

"He is charismatic, people like him a lot. It is important to have a player like him in the squad, young, smiley."

When asked if the World Cup winner should sign a new contract, Leonardo replied,

"That is not a question. I never make promises."

"For two reasons: the first is that I am not the person who does everything at this club; the second, I do not want to pluck promises out of thin air, without being certain I can keep to them."

"The only thing that interests me is stuff that is concrete, that is today."

What's next?

Mbappe has recently joined his teammates in the preparations for the next season and is likely to feature in the pre-season friendly against Dynamo Dresden on July 16.