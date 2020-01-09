Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and more - Ranking Real Madrid's transfer targets for January

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to strengthen their squad in January

Real Madrid are widely regarded as one of the most successful clubs in the history of the game. Their record of 33 LaLiga titles and a staggering 13 Champions League crowns is the highest of any club in world football and Los Blancos have cemented their status as a certified superpower in the sport.

Over the years, the club have also developed a reputation of making big-money additions to their squad, as the term Galacticos was coined in the early 2000s to describe the club's major signings. Florentino Perez, the president of the record Spanish champions, has been one of the most influential footballing personalities in the modern era and the Spaniard has engineered the club's success from behind the scenes, as the 72-year-old resumed his second stint at the club in 2009.

The businessman capped off his victory in the presidential elections that year with a series of high profile additions to the squad, with the £80 million capture of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United his most defining capture at the helm of the club. The likes of Kaka, Xabi Alonso and Karim Benzema soon followed suit and Los Blancos went on to change the landscape of things in European football, as they won 4 Champions League crowns in the decade that followed, including a historic 3-peat of club football's biggest prize.

Ronaldo's untimely departure coupled with Zinedine Zidane's resignation in the summer of 2018 led to the club going through a transition of sorts, as they struggled to replace their talisman and refrained from spending the big bucks. After going trophyless and losing their Champions League crown to Liverpool, Los Blancos sent out a massive statement of intent with by splashing in the excess of £300 million on as many as 6 new additions, as Eden Hazard finally secured his dream move to the Spanish capital.

Zidane, since taking over the reins for his second stint at the club, has coached the club out of a tricky situation and the Spanish giants are back competing on all fronts this season. While they are well equipped to tackle European as well as domestic competitions, there have been reports that Real are on the lookout for reinforcements in the January transfer window, as they look to shore up their squad for the business end of the season.

On that note, here are a list of their transfer targets and the likelihood of their potential moves to the Spanish capital.

5. Reiner Jesus - Flamengo

Reiner Jesus (left) looks set to join Real Madrid imminently

Real Madrid have developed a reputation of snapping up Brazilian youngsters and the recurring theme is said to continue with the signing of Reiner Jesus from Flamengo. The 17-year-old has an agreement with Los Blancos and will reportedly sign a long-term deal with the club after his 18th birthday later this month.

Reiner is regarded as one of the hottest commodities in world football and managers have waxed lyrical about him over the years, as he's been likened with the legendary Kaka. His vision, close control and ability to strike the ball from outside the area had drawn comparisons from the former Real Madrid midfielder and the youngster is expected to become a key player for club and country in the future.

The youngster is set to follow Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes in making the move to the Spanish capital from Brazil in recent seasons and is set to link up with the squad imminently, after completing the necessary formalities of the deal.

Likelihood of Reiner Jesus to Real Madrid - 9/10, transfer set to be completed imminently.

