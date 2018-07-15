Kylian Mbappe: The perfect replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo

Yash Sharma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 167 // 15 Jul 2018, 16:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Kylian Mbappe with Cristiano Ronaldo

The biggest question surrounding the world football these days arises from the Spanish Capital. “Who is going to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in Real Madrid?” is currently the most debated question amongst the football fans, analysts and experts. Well, who’d be a better replacement for Ronaldo than a teenage sensation who was a Cristiano Ronaldo fan himself?

Kylian Mbappe, the 19-year-old football sensation who has left his mark in world football and is said to be the most expensive teenage footballer. He came into the spotlight during his time in AS Monaco where he bagged 16 goals in 41 appearances and stunned every team through his extraordinary performances in the Champions League. Since then, he was on the radar of many European giants and was very close to a move for Real Madrid. But amongst all the rumors and transfer talks, Paris Saint Germain shocked everyone by bringing Neymar Jr into their roster who was soon followed by Kylian Mbappe on a loan move.

Kylian Mbappe possesses exceptional finishing skills and has acquired unmatchable pace at just the mere age of 19 years. He has scored 55 top-level goals till date which includes 7 goals for his national team France. He has scored 13 goals for PSG and has impressed everyone in the ongoing FIFA World Cup with his anomalous performances which includes the one in the epic battle against Argentina in the round of 16. It is obvious that after his world cup heroics with France, every elite club in footballing world has their eyes set upon the PSG’s man.

Julen Lopetegui, the new Madrid boss had been a successful coach with both FC Porto and the Spanish national side where he managed 20 matches and Spain played extraordinary attacking football under him during the World Cup qualification phase. His tactics clearly show that he uses the fullbacks and the wingers to create goal scoring opportunities which also sets one player free, preferably the CF so that would set up many goal-scoring chances for Kylian Mbappe who is a lethal striker in terms of finishing. Being in the top of his form, he wouldn't have to worry about playing time in Madrid as Lopetegui is known for picking up in-form players for his lineups.

Kylian Mbappe is a player who likes to dribble past opponents and cut inside and with playmakers like Isco and Modric supporting him with through balls, Mbappe would run through any defence in the world with his unbelievable pace. Carvajal and Marcelo are naturally adapted to attack from the flanks and w provide crosses and Mbappe's strong heading ability would be an asset for Lopetegui's side. He can also be played as a false 9 as he can contribute to the team with his key passes. It's very obvious that Kylian Mbappe would be an asset to the Spanish giants and Lopetegui's tactics would favour him to become one of the greats in the modern day football.

Mbappe in action against Argentina

Real Madrid are the top favorites to land Mbappe to their club due to many factors which include his brilliant stats at this young age, departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and possibly Karim Benzema who looks set to leave for Napoli, absence of a top quality finisher and the high demands from the fans for a major signing which would also help Florentino Perez to please the Madrid fans who’re in a state of shock after the unexpected departures of Zinedine Zidane and talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kylian Mbappe himself would like to fill the void left by his idol Cristiano and possibly take over his throne at the Bernabeu. Florentino Perez started the ‘Galactico’ scheme in which he added top quality football stars in Real Madrid’s squad while spending huge amounts of money. Gareth Bale was the last Galactico signing who is now unsure about his future after reportedly being ‘frustrated’ being left out of the champions league final starting lineup. So, it is the perfect time for Real Madrid to make a bid for the player as well as Kylian Mbappe to make a move for the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid is still one the most powerful club in terms of creativity and opportunities created in the attacking third but they would be lacking a top quality finisher and Kylian Mbappe is just what they need. If he makes a move for the Bernabeu after the World Cup, he would surely fit in the plans of Julen Lopetegui who is known for his creative attacking football and Kylian Mbappe could be on the verge of becoming one of the top greats in Real Madrid’s history.