Real Madrid Transfer News: Kylian Mbappe refuses to commit to PSG amidst links to Los Blancos

Vishal Subramanian News 10 Dec 2019, 20:29 IST

Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

According to Marca, Paris Saint-Germain are keen to extend Kylian Mbappe's contract but the 20-year-old wonder-kid has no intention of extending his stay in the French capital. Since joining the Parisian club in the summer of 2017 for a record-breaking €180 million, Mbappe has established himself as one of the most exciting attackers in world football and the Frenchman is reportedly coveted by a host of European giants, with Real Madrid frontrunners for his signature at this point of time.

Thomas Tuchel's side are keen to retain one of their prized assets but Mbappe is not eager to extend his deal with the club, which runs out in the summer of 2022. As PSG registered a 3-1 victory against Montpellier in their previous league encounter, the former Monaco man reacted angrily to be being substituted, an action that did not go down well with the club's hierarchy.

As per the report, the youngster has been offered a new six-year-deal worth a staggering €25 million a season, which would make him one of the highest-paid players in world football. Although Mbappe has signalled his intention to move on, PSG have no intention to part ways with their talisman and it remains to be seen if Real Madrid make a move for him this summer.