Kylian Mbappe requests Nasser Al-Khelaifi to secure signing that would ensure he does not leave PSG: Reports

According to El Nacional, Kylian Mbappe has made it clear that he is not happy with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The forward is dissatisfied with Christophe Galtier and has reportedly asked club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to appoint Zinedine Zidane as the head coach.

Kylian Mbappe was widely expected to join Real Madrid in June 2022 when his contract with the Parisians ended. However, he opted to stay in Paris and signed a three-year deal with PSG. According to El Nacional, the French forward is not "amused" about Lionel Messi's potential contract extension either.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎖| Reasons why Mbappe wants to leave:



• He was told Zidane would join, PSG got Galtier.

• Split in PSG group: Neymar/Messi vs Mbappe/Ramos/Hakimi group.

• Distant relationship with Neymar

• He plays as a 9, he wants to play ‘free’

@MatteMoretto 🎖| Reasons why Mbappe wants to leave:• He was told Zidane would join, PSG got Galtier.• Split in PSG group: Neymar/Messi vs Mbappe/Ramos/Hakimi group.• Distant relationship with Neymar• He plays as a 9, he wants to play ‘free’ 🚨🎖| Reasons why Mbappe wants to leave:• He was told Zidane would join, PSG got Galtier.• Split in PSG group: Neymar/Messi vs Mbappe/Ramos/Hakimi group.• Distant relationship with Neymar • He plays as a 9, he wants to play ‘free’ @MatteMoretto

The Argentine is likely to renew his contract with the Parisians after winning the FIFA World Cup in style. Now, a move away from PSG seems likely for Mbappe and Real Madrid have placed him on their radar once more.

However, it is believed that bringing in Zinedine Zidane, who left Real Madrid in 2021, would placate the 24-year-old. Zidane has also won the UEFA Champions League thrice in his managerial career and his experience in the European competition would be a huge bonus for PSG.

GOAL @goal Zinedine Zidane hasn't ruled out managing PSG Zinedine Zidane hasn't ruled out managing PSG 👀 https://t.co/TPi6zyKIFR

Despite a lack of contact between PSG and Zidane, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has set his sights on the tactician. The Parisians could reach out to the former Real Madrid manager and convince him to take charge at the Parc des Princes.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi faces an uphill battle trying to keep hold of Mbappe as Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will reportedly do everything in his power to land the superstar forward.

Zinedine ZIdane could coach Kylian Mbappe at PSG

Ballon D'Or Ceremony At Theatre Du Chatelet In Paris

The possibility of Zidane taking charge of the French national team was widely discussed last summer. However, Didier Deschamps' contract with Les Bleus has been extended until 2026, following his impressive showing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to El Nacional, this means that Zidane will have to wait longer than expected before achieving his ambition to become a national coach.

Zidane could potentially take the next step in his managerial career at the Parc des Princes in order to prepare himself for the France job. He can take advantage of working with key national team players such as Mbappe, who would, in turn, stay in Paris, rather than make the switch to Real Madrid.

Poll : 0 votes