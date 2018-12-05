Kylian Mbappe reveals Arsene Wenger's reaction when he rejected offer to join Arsenal

The Paris Saint-Germain star won the first ever Kopa Trophy on Monday.

What's the story?

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has revealed the details regarding the offer former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger put forward to him as well as his reaction when he rejected it.

In case you didn't know...

The World Cup star moved to Paris Saint-Germain in a £163m transfer in 2017 after having impressed in the UEFA Champions League with former side Monaco.

Since then, the Frenchman has risen through the ranks, winning multiple trophies, a FIFA World Cup and most recently, the first Kopa Trophy, which recognises the best under-21 player in world football.

The former Monaco star has formed a deadly partnership with Brazilian forward Neymar, having scored 35 goals in 59 appearances at the Parc des Princes so far.

The heart of the matter

Mbappe has now revealed Wenger's reaction when he rejected the chance to play for Arsenal in the Premier League.

An avid fan of the PSG star, Wenger had reportedly even visited him in his home to persuade him to play at the Emirates.

Speaking to France Football (via Metro UK), Mbappe said, "He is a real French football monument who has left Arsenal. I have not seen many people in this world being viewed in such a unanimous way."

"When the entirety of Europe gets on its knees in front of him to celebrate him, that certainly means something."

The Frenchman revealed that the veteran manager contacted him in 2017. "A little while ago, before I signed for PSG, we were in contact in 2017. I chose a different direction but he wasn’t annoyed at me."

"He was a gentleman about it and wished me good luck."

What's next?

PSG is set to go head-to-head with Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 clash tomorrow.

