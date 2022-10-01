Kylian Mbappe told PSG to sign Manchester United star this summer - Reports

PSG ace Kylian Mbappe reportedly wanted the club to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United in the summer, according to RMC Sport (via The Sun).

Rashford's future at Old Trafford was under question following a poor 2021-22 season which yielded just five goals in all competitions.

Despite this, the Parisians were rumored to have been interested in bringing him to Parc des Princes, with Mbappe particularly keen on the player joining the club.

After the Frenchman penned a new deal with the French champions in May, he was given the power to influence transfers and wanted his side to pursue four players.

Rashford was one of those players. Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski and Gianluca Scamacca were the other players on his wish list, but none joined PSG.

Dembele extended his contract with Barcelona, while Lewandowski joined the Catalans from Bayern Munich. Scamacca, meanwhile, signed for West Ham.

While the failure to sign any of the names on his wishlist might have been disappointing for Mbappe, it wasn't disastrous for PSG as the side have made big strides under new manager Christophe Galtier regardless.

With seven wins and 22 points from eight games, the French champions are only behind Marseille in the league table, although the latter have played one game more.

Mbappe himself has been on a fine run of form, scoring 10 times from nine games, while his partnership with Lionel Messi and Neymar has looked more dangerous than ever.

As for Rashford, he's struck thrice and made two assists in six top-flight appearances with the Red Devils this season, indicating an upturn in form as he aims to return to his best.

PSG return to action tonight against Nice

After a two-week long international break, PSG return to action tonight against Nice in Ligue 1, marking the start of a busy period ahead.

The Parisians are set to play eight more games this the month, including Le Classique against Marseille, which could define Galtier's season.

However, his team's excellent form, particularly that of Mbappe, Messi and Neymar, holds the club in good stead.

The stellar front three have accounted for 25 goals between them in all competitions already, as their on-field chemistry is better than what it has ever been.

