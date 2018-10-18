Kylian Mbappe vs Neymar Jr: Who has the greater impact?

Is Mbappe overshadowing Neymar?

Since Kylian Mbappe's debut for PSG, in just under a year, the Frenchman is titled 'one of the finest wingers' across all of Europe, bagging 8 goals and 3 assists in just 5 Ligue 1 games.

Mbappe has been traversing through a sensational season until now, winning the domestic double with PSG last term and the glorious FIFA World Cup with France in the summer.

Paris Saint-Germain is one of the few teams capable of lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy this season, as they put up a tough fight against Liverpool at Anfield, where Manchester City was thrashed last year's quarterfinals by the home side.

The reason why PSG's attack is considered tough is not only because of Mbappe, as his partner-in-crime Neymar Jr is as lethal as any world-class winger.

PSG's marquee signing Neymar has displayed immense skills since his debut for the French club. The record-breaking transfer fee of €222 million gained him a huge fan following and his time at Barcelona alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez can never be forgotten - but it is believed that Neymar regrets the switch.

Since the start of this season, Neymar seems to be losing his spot as the leader as Mbappe is on a different form altogether.

World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe scored a staggering 4 goals in 15 minutes against Lyon, just before the international break, and Neymar is supposedly not enjoying the fandom Mbappe is receiving.

The Frenchman has certainly shown his capability, and every football fan knows Mbappe is the future of football if he continues to be dedicated towards the game. However, comparing him to Neymar is completely wrong.

The most feared trio of all time - MSN

Neymar has cemented his place as one of the best players across Europe, and arguably the best winger. Because his electrifying dribbling skills, intelligent movement, and incredible shooting will make him a difficult opponent to defend against.

We can never forget the MSN, can we? The trio was successful because the three players brought a lot to the table individually. It is disrespectful towards Neymar to compare him to a 19-year-old player, as the Brazilian has proved himself in different leagues and has performed at a world-class level for many seasons.

There are different aspects to the game of football, and as they both play as wingers, it's easier to compare and decide who is better at what.

Scoring - Mbappe

When it comes to scoring, there is only Cavani who can outperform Mbappe in the PSG squad. The teenager has no weak foot and he keeps his calm in the final third - a quality several players lack.

Dribbling - Neymar

Neymar's dribbling was compared to Messi's when he was at Barcelona, and that tells us that the Brazilian is a far better dribbler than Mbappe. He has been a top-class winger and an impressive player - thanks to his displays for clubs and country.

Playmaking - Neymar

There is no string of doubt here. Neymar is the best playmaker in France, with Marseille forward Payet coming close. Neymar bagged 20 assists in his last season for Barcelona, 4 more than Messi. Also, he led the Ligue 1 in assists last season with 13

A complete forward

Impact - Neymar

Overall, it is Neymar who is a complete forward, a player who greatly impacts the team he plays for. His playmaking abilities and a fantastic goalscoring knack render himself a real nightmare to opposition defenders.

Neymar has set every competition ablaze with his incredible skills, and Mbappe comes nowhere close. Kylian certainly has room to develop, and with time, one can claim that he would be a better player than Neymar in the future.