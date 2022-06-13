Kyrgyz Republic vs Tajikistan prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers 

Central Asian neighbours Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan will lock horns at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek on Tuesday for their third and final qualifying game of the 2023 Asia Cup.

With six points in the bag for both teams, this contest will decide the Group F winner, who'll secure a direct passage to the tournament finals.

As things stand, Tajikistan are the favourites, as they sit ahead of the Kyrgyz Republic on goal difference and only need a draw to clinch the group.

The Persian Lions thrashed Myanmar 4-0 in their opener before a 1-0 defeat of Singapore on matchday two.

Kyrgyzstan, meanwhile, also beat both teams, scoring four and conceding one, and sit in second place knowing only a win will ensure their place in the finals.

The second-placed team will only qualify if they finish among the five best runners-up in the round.

Kyrgyz Republic vs Tajikistan Head-To-Head

Tajikistan have won eight of their last 13 clashes with Kyrgyzstan, losing thrice, the last of which came in March 2016 during the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The two teama also met in March this year in the Nazruz Cup, with Tajikistan winning 1-0.

SNEsports @SNE_Sports



Singapore 0-1 Tajikistan

Myanmar 0-2 Kyrgyz Republic Group FSingapore0-1 TajikistanMyanmar0-2 Kyrgyz Republic Group FSingapore 🇸🇬 0-1 Tajikistan 🇹🇯Myanmar 🇲🇲 0-2 Kyrgyz Republic 🇰🇬 https://t.co/3CYAMJiMhf

Kyrgyz Republic Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-L.

Tajikistan Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-D.

Kyrgyz Republic vs Tajikistan Team News

Kyrgyz Republic

The White Falcons could recall Mirlan Murzayev back into the XI in one of the few changes expected after their 2-0 victory over Myanmar last time out.

Viktor Maier, who struck both their goals in that gane, started as the main striker, but Murzayev's introduction could see him play behind the Chennaiyin forward.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

International Football Fanpage @Footie_Matters



Asian Cup Qualifying 2023

Singapore 0-1 Tajikistan



2 wins out of 2 for Tajikistan, which should be enough to see them qualify in 1st or 2nd place FT ResultsAsian Cup Qualifying 2023Singapore0-1 Tajikistan2 wins out of 2 for Tajikistan, which should be enough to see them qualify in 1st or 2nd place FT ResultsAsian Cup Qualifying 2023Singapore 🇸🇬 0-1 Tajikistan 🇹🇯2 wins out of 2 for Tajikistan, which should be enough to see them qualify in 1st or 2nd place

Tajikistan

The Persian Lions have been absolutely rampant, so coach Petar Segrt could field the same XI that played the last game.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Kyrgyz Republic vs Tajikistan Predicted XIs

Kyrgyz Republic (4-1-4-1): Erzhan Tokotayev; Aleksandr Mishchenko, Tamirlan Kozubayev, Valery Kichin, Bekzhan Sagynbaev; Odiljon Abdurakhmanov; Kayrat Zhyrgalbek, Erbol Atabayev, Viktor Maier, Alimardon Shukurov; Mirlan Murzayev.

Tajikistan (4-3-3): Rustam Yatimov; Manuchehr Safarov, Davron Ergashev, Zoir Juraboev, Akhtam Nazarov; Parvizdzhon Umarbayev, Amirbek Juraboev, Ekhson Pandzhshanbe; Mukhammadzhon Rakhimov, Manuchekhr Dzhalilov, Shervoni Mabatshoev.

Kyrgyz Republic vs Tajikistan Prediction

Both teams have impressed, and with the top spot in the group up for grabs, expect both to go all out at the other. A draw seems the most likely outcome, though.

Prediction: Kyrgyz Republic 1-1 Tajikistan.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far