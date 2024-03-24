Kyrgyzstan vs Chinese Taipei Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2024 

Kyrgyzstan host Chinese Taipei at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek on Tuesday (March 26) for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking to complete the double.

The White Falcons beat Chinese Taipei 2-0 on Friday, courtesy of second-half goals from Valery Kichin, who struck a penalty, and Kai Merk.

It was their second win in three games in the second round of the qualifiers, as Kyrgyzstan climbed to second with six points. Interestingly, Oman and Malaysia have also accrued six points but are separated by goal difference.

Chinese Taipei remain rooted at the foot of the table without a single point, having lost all three of their qualifiers in the round. They've also drawn a blank each time, an unwanted distinction shared only with Nepal.

Ranked 153rd in the world, the Blue Wings aren't a formidable outfit, lacking in serious quality in almost every department. They've not qualified for a major international tournament since 1968.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan are hoping to make their maiden appearance at the FIFA World Cup, especially as the tournament is expanded to 48 teams from the next edition.

Kyrgyzstan vs Chinese Taipei Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Kyrgyzstan and Chinese Taipei meet for only the second time.

Kyrgyzstan beat Chinese Taipei in their first encounter on Friday, winning 2-0

In six games this year, Kyrgyzstan have won twice.

Chinese Taipei have lost their last three games, failing to score in all of them: 2-0 vs Kyrgyzstan, 1-0 vs Malaysia and 3-0 vs Oman.

Chinese Taipei have failed to score in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the AFC zone.

Kyrgyzstan are ranked 104th in the world, while Chinese Taipei are 49 places below them.

Kyrgyzstan vs Chinese Taipei Prediction

Kyrgyzstan had no problems dispatching Chinese Taipei in their last clash and shouldn't face any issue repeating the trick. The White Falcons simply have more experience and quality in their ranks, so another three-pointer is almost certain.

Prediction: Kyrgyzstan 3-0 Chinese Taipei

Kyrgyzstan vs Chinese Taipei Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kyrgyzstan

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No