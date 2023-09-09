Kyrgyzstan vs Kuwait Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th September 2023

Kyrgyzstan will take on Kuwait at The Sevens Stadium in an international friendly match on Monday.

Kyrgyzstan vs Kuwait Preview

Kyrgyzstan are returning to action for the first time since June when they co-hosted the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup and finished in fourth place. This game is part of their preparations for the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification in Asia, as well as the second round of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualification.

The White Falcons have won only one match this year, in a CAFA Nations Cup game against Afghanistan 1-0. Kyrgyzstan and Kuwait met last in a 2014 friendly that ended in a 2-2 draw, but Kuwait hold the advantage in their head-to-head record. With the meeting taking place in Dubai, we expect a level playing field.

Kuwait have been enjoying a brilliant streak since the new year, losing only once in 12 matches and winning nine times. They reached the 2023 SAFF Championship final but lost to India on penalties. Kuwait defeated Bahrain 3-1 in their first friendly match of the month, with Shabaid Al-Khaldi hitting a brace.

Al-Azraq are also laying the groundwork for their qualification campaigns for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup. They have two more exhibition games scheduled for next month, against the United Arab Emirates and Syria. Kuwait are eyeing a return to the AFC Asian Cup for the first time since 2019.

Kyrgyzstan vs Kuwait Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Kyrgyzstan have won once, drawn once, and lost thrice in their last five matches against Kuwait.

Kyrgyzstan have scored five goals and conceded nine in their last five matches in all competitions.

Kyrgyzstan have scored five goals and conceded 10 in their last five clashes against Kuwait.

Kuwait have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches away from home.

Kyrgyzstan have won once, drawn once, and lost thrice in their last five matches while Kuwait have won thrice, drawn once, and lost once.

Kyrgyzstan vs Kuwait Prediction

New head coach Stefan Tarkovic is in search of his second win since his appointment in April. However, his defense needs to be fixed as they have been conceding too many goals. Kuwait boast several top strikers, which could be a problem for Kyrgyzstan.

Shabaid Al-Khaldi remains Kuwait’s most influential player. He has scored seven times this year. Mobarak Al Faneeni and Bader Al Fadhel are also attacking threats, boasting two goals each.

We expect Kuwait to come out on top based on their individualities and momentum.

Prediction: Kyrgyzstan 1-3 Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan vs Kuwait Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Kuwait to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Kuwait to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Kyrgyzstan to score - Yes