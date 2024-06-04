Kyrgyzstan vs Malaysia Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2024

Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday. The hosts will be looking to build on the 6-1 thrashing they registered against Chinese Taipei in the qualifiers at the same venue in March.

Joel Kojo's first-half hat-trick set his nation on the path to victory. Khristiyan Brauzman and Kimi Merk added late goals in the second half while Yen-Shu Wei scored a consolation strike for the visitors from the spot.

Malaysia, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Oman. Omer Al Malki and Mohammed Al Ghafri scored in either half to guide their team to victory.

The loss left the Malaya tiger in third spot in Group D with six points to show for their efforts in four games. Kyrgyzstan lead the way at the summit on nine points.

Kyrgyzstan vs Malaysia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides have a win apiece from two previous head-to-head games.

Their most recent clash came in November 2023 when Malaysia claimed a 4-3 home win.

Four of Kyrgyzstan's last five games have produced less than three goals.

Malaysia have won just one of their last seven games (four losses).

Kyrgyzstan climbed four spots to 100th place in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Malaysia dropped six places to 138th.

Kyrgyzstan form guide: W-W-D-L-L Malaysia form guide: L-L-W-D-L

Kyrgyzstan vs Malaysia Prediction

Group D is still wide open, with three teams in with a shot at finishing in the top two. Kyrgyzstan currently hold the advantage at the summit and a win here would see them secure their spot in the next stage of the qualifiers. They will be smarting from the loss of concentration that saw them let a 3-1 lead slip in the final 18 minutes of the reverse fixture.

Malaysia, for their part, led the way after the first round of the qualifiers. However, they have paid the price for consecutive losses which has left them playing catch-up in the group. Nevertheless, a win would take them right back into the mix at the summit but a defeat could see them eliminated. Kim Pan-gon's side will go all out for the victory they need.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Kyrgyzstan 1-0 Malaysia

Kyrgyzstan vs Malaysia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Kyrgyzstan to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals