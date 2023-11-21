Kyrgyzstan vs Oman Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st November 2023

Kyrgyzstan will play host to Oman at Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in the AFC World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

Kyrgyzstan vs Oman Preview

The hosts are eying a return to winning ways after narrowly losing to Malaysia 4-3 in their previous game, which leaves them third in Group D. Kyrgyzstan will likely deploy the same approach and energy when they take on Oman. However, the visitors could prove difficult to handle due to their depth and sense of order.

The White Falcons have endured a five-game losing streak, highlighting their serious struggle for form this year. They boast two wins in 10 matches, losing six times. However, they have qualified for the AFC Asian Cup and will want to prove they deserved their place in the continental showpiece.

Oman sit atop the group and want to maintain that position by claiming maximum points in Bishkek. They crushed Chinese Taipei 3-0 on matchday one to extend their wins to seven in 10 matches. However, Kyrgyzstan may not be an easy ride for Oman. The teams have met once, in a friendly match won by Oman 1-0.

Al-Ahmar will take confidence from their away record heading into this meeting. They have won four times in their last six trips in all competitions. Oman will be closely watching the other game of the group between Chinese Taipei and Malaysia. Malaysia will move to the top if they win and Oman stumble against Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan vs Oman Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Kyrgyzstan have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches at home.

Kyrgyzstan have played 40 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in total, winning 15 while Oman have won 40 through 89 matches.

Kyrgyzstan have scored four goals and conceded 14 in their last five matches.

Oman have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Kyrgyzstan have won once and lost four times in their last five matches while Oman have won four times and lost once.

Kyrgyzstan vs Oman Prediction

Zhyrgalbek Uulu and Joel Kojo are the shining lights in Kyrgyzstan’s attack, scoring twice each for the side this year. Their mission will be to put their team ahead and keep the scoreline favourable until the final whistle.

Oman’s talisman Al-Sabhi will relish the prospect of ending the year with a sixth goal for his national team. He currently boasts five alongside several assists.

Oman come into the game as the favorites based on form and individualities.

Prediction: Kyrgyzstan 1-2 Oman

Kyrgyzstan vs Oman Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Oman to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Oman to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Kyrgyzstan to score - Yes