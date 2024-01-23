Kyrgyzstan vs Oman Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2024

Kyrgyzstan will face Oman at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium on Thursday in the final round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup group stages.

The White Falcons have endured a poor start to their Asian Cup campaign, suffering a 2-0 defeat to Thailand in their group opener last week. They were then beaten by the same scoreline in their second group game against Saudi Arabia, with all prospects of a possible upset fizzling out after just nine minutes, following a red card to Ayzar Akmatov and another to Kimi Merk early after the restart.

Kyrgyzstan sit rock-bottom in their group with zero points. Failure to win on Thursday will mark the end of their run in the Asian Cup.

Oman, meanwhile, were beaten 2-1 by Saudi Arabia in their group opener, heading into the break a goal up before their opponents scored twice in the final 20 minutes of the match to snatch all three points. They then played out a goalless draw against Thailand last time out, with both sides struggling to find invention in a largely uneventful outing on Sunday.

The Demons sit a place and a point above their midweek opponents in the table and will significantly increase their chances of advancement with a win on Thursday.

Kyrgyzstan vs Oman Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the fifth meeting between the two teams. Kyrgyzstan have won one of their previous matchups while Oman have won the other three.

The two sides last faced off in a World Cup qualifying clash back in November last year which the White Falcons won 1-0.

Kyrgyzstan are without a clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions.

Oman have the second-worst offensive record in Group F so far with a goal tally of one.

Kyrgyzstan vs Oman Prediction

Kyrgyzstan are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last six games across all competitions. They are yet to score any goals in the continental showpiece so far and must sort that out this week.

Oman are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and are without a win in their last three competitive games. The Demons are, however, the better side ahead of Thursday's clash and should come out on top here, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Kyrgyzstan 0-1 Oman

Kyrgyzstan vs Oman Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Oman to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Only one side has found the back of the net in each of their last four matchups)