Kyrgyzstan vs Qatar Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2025

Kyrgyzstan will host Qatar at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium on Tuesday in another game of their third-round 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The hosts will need to get an unlikely win this week if they are to avoid certain elimination from the qualifiers.

The White Falcons went down to 10 men in their 1-0 defeat to Uzbekistan on Thursday and are seven points away from qualifying for the next group phase with just three games to go. The hosts have only picked up points in one of their seven qualifying games so far and will need to get all three points this midweek to stand any chance of making the top four by the end of the round.

Qatar were rampant in their last game, thrashing North Korea 5-1 to go level on points with third-placed United Arab Emirates and only need a point more to confirm qualification for at least the next group phase. The visitors are six points off the direct qualification spots and still stand a chance of confirming their place in next year's World Cup finals should they win all three of their remaining games and results elsewhere go in their favor.

Kyrgyzstan vs Qatar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have only ever met once, which was in the third round of this World Cup qualifying campaign in October 2024. The game ended in a 3-1 win to Qatar.

Qatar have both the best offensive record and the worst defensive record in Group A, having scored 15 goals across seven games but also conceding 18 times in that period.

The hosts have scored just six goals in their seven qualifying games so far and have conceded 14.

Kyrgyzstan are currently ranked 107th on the FIFA World Rankings while Qatar are ranked 48th.

Kyrgyzstan vs Qatar Prediction

The hosts are underdogs going into the midweek clash but will remain hopeful of securing maximum points to retain their qualification chances. However, Kyrgyzstan’s poor form over the past couple of months makes their task even more difficult with the side short of confidence.

The Maroons should comfortably get all three points against a much weaker side but will need to overcome their recent lapses to avoid any surprises.

Prediction: Kyrgyzstan 1-2 Qatar

Kyrgyzstan vs Qatar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Qatar to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors’ last 10 games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in nine of the visitors' last 10 games)

