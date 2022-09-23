Kyrgyzstan vs Russia prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2022

Kyrgyzstan will host Russia at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in their capital of Bishkek on Saturday (September 24) as they begin preparations for the 2023 Asia Cup.

The White Falcons secured their passage into next year's showpiece after finishing second in Group F of the third qualifying round. It will be only their second participation in the continental tournament, having made their debut in the 2019 edition.

Russia, meanwhile, may have to make do with only friendlies for the foreseeable future after being banned from participating in any tournament. Following the invasion of Ukraine, the Sbornaya were disqualified by FIFA, allowing Poland, whom they were supposed to play in the World Cup playoffs, a direct entry into the Qatar showpiece.

Their Nations League campaign was also jeopardised, enduring a disqualification from there too and an automatic relegation to League C. Russia's last official game was in November last year, when Croatia beat them 1-0 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Kyrgyzstan vs Russia Head-To-Head

Kyrgyzstan have never beaten Russia before, drawing once and losing thrice in their four previous clashes.

Russia won their last meeting 1-0, coming in September 2019 in a Euro 2020 qualifier.

Kyrgyzstan Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-L

Russia Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W

Kyrgyzstan vs Russia Team News

Kyrgyzstan

The White Falcons have named a 25-man squad for the Russia friendly, including veteran striker Mirlan Murzayev, who has struck 15 goals in 55 appearances.

Farhat Musabekov is set to earn his 50th cap for his country, which will make him just the fourth player in Kyrgyz history to reach the milestone.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Russia

The Sbornaya have called up 25 players for Saturday's game, all of whom are based in Russia. It's a vastly inexperienced squad with 11 uncapped players.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Kyrgyzstan vs Russia Predicted XIs

Kyrgyzstan (4-2-3-1): Erzhan Tokotayev; Aleksandr Mishchenko, Christian Brauzman, Valery Kichin, Bekzhan Sagynbaev; Farhat Musabekov, Odiljon Abdurakhmanov; Kayrat Zhyrgalbek uulu, Alimardon Shukurov, Erbol Atabayev; Mirlan Murzayev

Russia (4-3-3): Matvei Safonov; Vyacheslav Karavayev, Maksim Osipenko, Georgi Dzhikiya, Aleksandr Silyanov; Daniil Fomin, Dmitri Barinov, Daler Kuzyayev; Nikolay Komlichenko, Aleksandr Sobolev, Fyodor Chalov

Kyrgyzstan vs Russia Prediction

Given that Russia are missing in many of their key players, Kyrgyzstan will look to pounce on the opportunity and extend their unbeaten run to four games.

Prediction: Kyrgyzstan 1-1 Russia

