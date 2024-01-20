Kyrgyzstan vs Saudi Arabia Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2024

Kyrgyzstan will lock horns against Saudi Arabia in their second group-stage match of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium (Al-Rayyan Stadium) on Sunday.

Kyrgyzstan are playing in the group stage of the competition for just the second time and lost 2-0 to Thailand in their campaign opener. It was their fourth loss in five appearances at the Asian Cup and just the second time that they had failed to find the back of the net.

Saudi Arabia, the three-time champions, got their campaign underway with a comeback 2-1 win over Oman. Salaah Al-Yahyaei broke the deadlock in the 14th minute to give Oman an early lead. Saudi dominated the possession but struggled to break through Oman's resilient defense.

Abdulrahman Ghareeb was subbed in the 75th minute and made an instant impact, scoring the equalizer three minutes later. Late drama ensued as Ali Albulayhi scored the match-winner in injury time following a corner kick.

Kyrgyzstan vs Saudi Arabia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths twice thus far, with both meetings coming in the 1996 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. The Green Falcons have a 100% record in these meetings, recording a 5-0 win on aggregate score.

Kyrgyzstan qualified for the first time at the Asian Cup in 2019 and made it to the round of 16, losing 3-2 in extra time against UAE. They booked a spot in the knockout round despite losing two of their three games in the group stage.

Saudi Arabia, who last won the competition in 1996, were also eliminated from the round of 16 last time around. They have won five of their last six games across all competitions and have kept five clean sheets as well.

Kyrgyzstan vs Saudi Arabia Prediction

The White Falcons were unbeaten in their two friendlies ahead of their campaign opener and defeated Vietnam 2-1 earlier this month. They failed to continue that form against Thailand and lost 2-0, failing to score from their three shots on target against the War Elephants.

At the Asian Cup, they have suffered four losses in five games thus far, conceding nine goals while finding the back of the net six times, and might struggle here.

The Green Falcons produced a comeback win in their campaign opener. They struggled to get going in the first half and will look to improve upon that performance in this match.

It was the first match at a major tournament for the team under Roberto Mancini's management, in which they dominated possession but had little to show for that in terms of attacking threat.

Substitute Abdulrahman Ghareeb not only scored the equalizer but was also involved in the buildup of the match-winner late in the game and made a good case for his inclusion in the starting XI.

The three-time champions do not have a good record at the Asian Cup recently, having lost eight of their last 12 games. Nonetheless, considering their advantage in the head-to-head record in this fixture and better squad quality, they should be able to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Kyrgyzstan 0-2 Saudi Arabia

Kyrgyzstan vs Saudi Arabia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Saudi Arabia to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Salem Al-Dawsari to score or assist any time - Yes