Kyrgyzstan vs Singapore prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers

Kyrgyzstan will host Singapore at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek on Wednesday in a Group F clash of the 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers.
The White Falcons made their competitive debut at the UAE 2019 showpiece, reaching the Round of 16, where the hosts knocked them out.
Aleksandr Krestinin's side are now looking for a second appearance in the competition but need a solid upturn in form after losing three games in a row.
A loss to Bahrain in a friendly in Novembet was followed by defeats to Uzbekistan and Tajikistan in this year's Novruz Cup in March.
Singapore, meanwhile, are looking to qualify for the first time since 1984. They have the chance to pull it off after being drawn in a relatively open qualifying group.
The Lions won the FAS Tri-Nations Series in March but saw their preparations for the Asia Cup qualifiers take a hit with a 2-0 defeat to Kuwait last week.
Kyrgyzstan vs Singapore Head-To-Head
Kyrgyzstan are unbeaten in three games against Singapore, winning twice. That includes a 2-1 victory in November in a friendly.
Kyrgyzstan Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-W.
Singapore Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-D.
Kyrgyzstan vs Singapore Team News
Kyrgyzstan
The White Falcons have called up a 30-man squad for this month's triple header in the qualifiers, including five uncapped players.
All-time top-scorer Mirlan Murzayev will look to add to his tally of 15 goals.
Injured: None.
Doubtful: None.
Suspended: None.
Unavailable: None.
Singapore
The Lions have named 27 players to face Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar this month, including four uncapped players.
Thailand-based Ikhsan Fandi is Singapore's all-time top-scorer with 13 goals and will look to extend his record.
Injured: None.
Doubtful: None.
Suspended: None.
Unavailable: None.
Kyrgyzstan vs Singapore Predicted XIs
Kyrgyzstan (4-1-4-1): Erzhan Tokotayev; Aleksandr Mishchenko, Tamirlan Kozubayev, Danila Sokirchenko, Bekzhan Sagynbaev; Odiljon Abdurakhmanov; Kayrat Zhyrgalbek uulu, Farhat Musabekov, Alimardon Shukurov, Gulzhigit Alykulov; Mirlan Murzayev.
Singapore (5-3-2): Hassan Sunny; Nazrul Nazari, Safuwan Baharudin, Irfan Fandi, Hariss Harun, Iqram Rifqi; Shah Shahiran, Shahdan Sulaiman, Yasir Hanapi; Ikhsan Fandi, Faris Ramli.
Kyrgyzstan vs Singapore Prediction
Kyrgyzstan are ranked 63 places above Singapore, but their recent form hasn't been too convincing.
However, they have home advantage and are tough to beat in their backyard. It could be close, but the hosts should seal all three points.
Prediction: Kyrgyzstan 2-1 Singapore.