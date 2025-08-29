Kyrgyzstan vs Turkmenistan Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th August 2025

Central Asian rivals Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan kick off the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup on Saturday with the opening clash at the JAR Stadium in Tashkent. Ranked 104th in the world, the White Falcons achieved fourth place in the inaugural edition of the competition two years ago.

Back in the mix again, they will be aiming for another deep run, although it's more competitive this time around.

There will be eight teams participating in the cup, one more than last time, and regional giants Uzbekistan, also the co-hosts of the tournament, are in their group too.

Moreover, it hasn't been a good year for the Kyrgyz side: in four games so far, they've won just once, a 3-1 win over Qatar in a World Cup qualifying clash back in March.

Turkmenistan bowed out in the group stages in the previous edition after failing to win any of their three group matches. A draw and two losses left the Greens at the bottom of their group with just a single point, ending their campaign prematurely.

But now, the side comes with some momentum under their belt. They've won both their official games in 2025, beating Chinese Taipei 2-1, followed by a 3-1 victory over Thailand in a pair of 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

Kyrgyzstan vs Turkmenistan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Despite their regional proximity, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan have met only thrice before, with the former winning once and losing twice.

The White Falcons beat the Greens in their last encounter on 11 October 2016, sealing a 1-0 friendly win.

Turkmenistan have won both their games so far in 2025, netting five and conceding twice.

Kyrgyzstan have won just once from their last six official games in all competitions, a 3-1 win over Qatar in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The Turks are ranked 142nd in the world, whereas the Kyrgyz are in 103rd position, according to the FIFA World Ranking.

Kyrgyzstan vs Turkmenistan Prediction

Turkmenistan have a good record in the fixture and come into the clash on the back of consecutive wins too, which is in contrast to Kyrgyzstan's form.

The White Falcons have endured a tough run this year, and their struggles could continue here with an opening-day loss.

Prediction: Kyrgyzstan 1-2 Turkmenistan

Kyrgyzstan vs Turkmenistan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Turkmenistan to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

