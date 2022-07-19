Kyzyl-Zhar vs Osijek Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st July | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23 

Kyzyl-Zhar will welcome Osijek to the Astana Arena in Nur-Sultan in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round first leg on Thursday.

Kyzyl-Zhar begin their maiden European campaign in the second qualifying round of the Conference League. They haven't participated in a UEFA club competition before. They finished fourth out of 12 teams in the Kazakhstan Premier League last season to qualify for Europa Conference League qualifying, alongside Tobol, Kairat and Astana.

The Petropavl-based club is faring very poorly at home. They sit one place above the red zone midway through the season, recording just three wins from 15 games so far. Manager Ali Aliev claims that preparations for the European campaign are affecting their domestic affairs.

Osijek, meanwhile, finished third in the Croatian First League last season. They are one of only four teams that have never been relegated from the Croatian top flight. Bijelo-plavi reached the Europa Conference League third qualifying round last season but were knocked out by Bulgarian giants CSKA Sofia. Five Osijek players have returned from loan spells, while left winger Nikola Janjic has arrived from Sutjeska.

Osijek have more experience in UEFA club competitions than Kyzyl-Zhar, boasting 43 games till date. Following their elimination from the Croatian Cup in the semi-finals, Osijek have won all four club friendlies this summer.

Their pre-season appears to be on track. However, their trip to Astana to face Kyzyl-Zhar will provide a true test of their current form. The visitors will aim for an outcome that would make life easier for them in the return leg at home.

Kyzyl-Zhar vs Osijek Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The paths of both teams have never crossed. They'll meet for the first time. Osijek have been playing in Europe, but Kyzyl-Zhar are making their debut.

Kyzyl-Zhar have won once in their last four home games, losing one and drawing two.

Osijek have displayed brilliant form on the road of late, winning their last four away games.

Osijek defender Mile Skoric has made the most appearances, 18, in UEFA club competitions.

Kyzyl-Zhar have been successful twice in their last five matches, scoring six goals while Osijek have won four of their last five games, scoring 13 goals.

Form guide in all competitions: Kyzyl-Zhar – D-L-L-W-W; Osijek – W-W-W-W-L.

Kyzyl-Zhar vs Osijek Prediction

Kyzyl-Zhar, who are struggling in their league, will fancy their chances at the Astana Arena. If they fumble with home advantage, the return leg could turn out to be academic.

Osijek, meanwhile, are well versed in managing games of this kind. Bijelo-plavi will look to score here to make their task of progressing easier in the second leg. The game is expected to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Kyzyl-Zhar 1-1 Osijek

Kyzyl-Zhar vs Osijek Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – No.

Tip 3: Kyzyl-Zhar to score first – Yes.

Tip 4: Osijek to score - Yes.

