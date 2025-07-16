La Fiorita vs Vardar Prediction and Betting Tips | July 17th 2025 

La Fiorita and Vardar will trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League First Round qualification tie on Thursday (July 17th). The visitors hold a three-goal lead in the tie, having claimed a 3-0 home win in the first leg in North Macedonia last week.
All three goals were scored in the second half, with Azer Omeragikj and Rogers Mato scoring either side of Mirko Drudi's 66th-minute own goal.
Both sides will continue their quest to make it to the Conference League group stage here. The winner of this tie will face Lausanne in the second round of the Qualifiers, while the losers will be eliminated from the competition.
La Fiorita vs Vardar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Last week's clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.
- La Fiorita's last five games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net, with four games in this sequence producing less than three goals.
- Vardar's last five games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.
- La Fiorita have won just one of the 29 games they have played in UEFA club competitions, losing 25 games in this sequence.
- Vardar are unbeaten in their last 18 games (12 wins).
- Six of Vardar's last eight away games in Europe have seen both sides find the back of the net.
La Fiorita vs Vardar Prediction
La Fiorita have competed in the Qualifiers in all five editions of the UEFA Conference League. They have advanced beyond this stage just once, with that triumph coming last season when they eliminated Isloch Minsk on penalties.
Vardar, for their part, are making a return to Europe after five years away following their North Macedonian Cup triumph last season. They made a triumphant return to the continent, with their first leg victory ending their eight-game winless run in Europe (seven losses). The Red-Blacks have one foot in the next round of the Qualifiers and are favorites to complete the job, barring a spectacular implosion.
La Fiorita need to score at least four goals without conceding to advance to the next round. The enormity of this task is highlighted by the fact that they have never scored more than once in a single European game and were shut out in 22 of their previous 29 games.
Prediction: La Fiorita 0-2 Vardar
La Fiorita vs Vardar Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Vardar to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals