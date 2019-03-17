La Liga 18-19: Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo: 3 things we learned

Subhadeep Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 23 // 17 Mar 2019, 01:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo

Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo 2-0 in their first match since the appointment of Zinedine Zidane as their manager. Real now have 54 points from 28 matches in La Liga, and are third position on the league table.

Zidane stepped down as Real’s manager in May 2018, but was reappointed following the sacking of Santiago Solari, who failed to take Los Blancos to the quarter final of the Champions League, and also oversaw consecutive defeats against arch rivals Barcelona at home.

Isco and Gareth Bale scored for Real in the second half of the match to ensure a comfortable win. The first half had ended goalless in spite of the home side’s continuous efforts to break the deadlock.

We would now take a look at the 3 things we learned from today’s match:

#1 Real made some changes in their starting line-up

Isco

Zidane made some changes in the starting line-up, as Isco and Marco Asensio made a comeback to it. Isco, who was sidelined for a long time by Solari, started as a central midfielder in a 4-3-3 formation. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos played as the other two midfielders, and Bale, Asensio and Karim Benzema played as the attacking trio.

Moreover, Álvaro Odriozola started as Real’s right-back instead of Dani Carvajal, and put up a decent performance. Isco scored his 66th goal for Real Madrid, as he tapped in a cross from Benzema. Benzema was again very good for Real, as registered his 6th assist of the season. Keylor Navas started in goal in place of Thibaut Courtois.

Marcelo, Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane also started in the defence for Real Madrid, but did not have to work too hard, as Celta made very few inroads into the final third. Modric played box-to-box in the first half, and was tireless in his approach. He also played some vital passes to Real’s forwards, but the latter somehow failed to breach Celta’s defence.

Kroos took over from Modric in the second half, and roamed all over the opposition half. He also opened up spaces in Celta’s half with some intelligent through balls, and helped Real dominate Celta completely. However, Asensio was quite possibly the most impressive player in the pitch, and contributed immensely towards the first goal.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement